By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—EDO State Government is excited by the tempo of ongoing road works in the state and commended contractors handling the projects for working to meet the deadline.

Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Mr. Taiwo Akerele, spoke when he inspected Edo State Employment and Expenditure for Result, SEEFOR, road projects under construction within the Benin metropolis.

Akerele said the construction of the roads was critical because some of them linked major roads within the Benin metropolis.

He said: “I am impressed that within a period of six months, we have been able to construct several roads with side-drains across the three senatorial districts. This means that the objective of the intervention is already yielding result and has impacted on the benefiting communities. You can see for yourself the level of work done at Cooke Road. The road has been completed with side drains. The wild gully on the other side of the road has been constructed. The 1.23-kilometre Reuben Agho Road is 95 per cent completed.

“The 160 meters Okhoro/ Aghahowa Street is 50 per cent completed with side-drains and concrete pavement.”

The post Edo govt hails firm over quality road construction appeared first on Vanguard News.