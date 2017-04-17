Eko DISCO committed to meter roll-out, network intensification

Posted April 17, 2017 7:51 pm by Comments

By Sebastine Obasi

THE Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) said it is committed to its meter roll-out and network intensification programme.

The Chief Operations Officer, Mr. Sam Nwaire, who stated this during a town hall meeting with customers of the company under Lekki District, also said that all unmetered customers of the company would be reached within the stipulated time. He explained that since the cost involved was so huge, it was not possible for all customers to be metered at the same time.

Winasbet.com

Nwaire who stood in for the Managing Director urged those yet to be reached in the meter roll-out plan to exercise patience as no customer would be left out in the end.

Responding to a complaint by one of the participants at the town hall meeting that the use of estimated billing for unmetered customers does not correspond with the volume of energy supplied, Nwaire said the company has an established billing methodology approved by the industry regulator for billing unmetered customers.

This, he said, was usually based on a number of factors which include the customer’s consumption pattern over time and availability of power supply within the particular month for which the customer was billed.

Speaking further, the EKDC Chief said that in order to ensure a just and fair assessment of customers’ consumption, the company has embarked on an energy audit and customer enumeration programme aimed at ascertaining true energy consumption of all customers with or without meters.

The programme, he said, would also lead to the detection of those that have been engaging in energy theft in one way or the other. He then appealed to all customers of the company to co-operate with the company for the success of the programme as it would be of mutual benefit to both the customers and the company as well.

While commending EKEDC for the appreciable improvement in power supply in Lekki axis in recent time, a participant who represented Infinity Estate Lekki, Taiwo Owosho advised the company to pursue the meter roll-out plan with seriousness so as to secure the confidence of the customers in the company’s integrity.

 

The post Eko DISCO committed to meter roll-out, network intensification appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Energy theft: Eko Disco promises whistle blowers 20% The Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc has offered to pay anyone who reports energy theft by some unscrupulous elements 20...
  2. Eko Disco to install 200,000 pre-paid meters in 2017 The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Sunday said the company planned to install 200,000 pre-paid meters for...
  3. Yuletide: EKO Disco to install 138 transformers to boost supply The Management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EKEDC) has said that over 138 transformers worth N700 million had been...
  4. EKEDC partners local firm on rapid meter installation EKEDC …Targets 100,000 installations in 2016 The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKEDC, has concluded plans to partner with...
  5. Payment Of Electricity Bills Will Sustain Supply – DISCO An Electricity Distribution Company (DISCO) in Lagos State has stressed that except consumers pay for energy they consume, it would...
  6. Fashola urges DISCOs to patronise local meter manufacturers The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, on Monday, advised Distribution Companies (DISCOs) to patronise local meter...
  7. IBEDC invests N47.18b in pre-paid meters, targets 300,000 customers in 2016 The Ibadan Electricity Distributing Company (IBEDC) has earmarked about N47.18 billion for acquisition of prepaid meters as it unfolds plans...
  8. NERC moves to cap billing for unmetered customers • DISCOs: it’s legalising lawlessness The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) plans to cap the consumption that unmetered customers in...
  9. Energy firm begins supply of 40Mw to Eko DisCo Following the approval by the power sector regulator, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Paras Energy Resources Limited has begun the...
  10. Benin disco explains epileptic power supply? The nation’s power generation has dropped to 2276MW after militant attacks on major gas pipelines threatens supply to the thermal...

< YOHAIG home