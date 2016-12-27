English Football League results — collated
Collated English Football League results on Tuesday:
Championship
Brighton 3 QPR 0
Derby 1 Birmingham 0
Played Monday
Aston Villa 2 Burton 1
Barnsley 2 Blackburn 0
Brentford 2 Cardiff 2
Huddersfield 2 Nottingham Forest 1
Ipswich 0 Fulham 2
Newcastle 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1
Preston 1 Leeds 4
Reading 3 Norwich 1
Rotherham 3 Wigan 2
Wolves 3 Bristol City 2
