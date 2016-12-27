English Football League results — collated

Collated English Football League results on Tuesday:

Championship

Brighton 3 QPR 0

Derby 1 Birmingham 0

Played Monday

Aston Villa 2 Burton 1

Barnsley 2 Blackburn 0

Brentford 2 Cardiff 2

Huddersfield 2 Nottingham Forest 1

Ipswich 0 Fulham 2

Newcastle 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1

Preston 1 Leeds 4

Reading 3 Norwich 1

Rotherham 3 Wigan 2

Wolves 3 Bristol City 2

