English Football League table after Tuesday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Championship

Brighton 23 15 6 2 38 14 51

Newcastle 23 16 1 6 45 18 49

Reading 23 13 4 6 33 30 43

Huddersfield 23 13 3 7 28 27 42

Leeds 23 13 2 8 30 23 41

Sheffield Wednesday 23 12 4 7 27 23 40

Derby 23 11 6 6 24 15 39

Fulham 23 9 9 5 40 28 36

Barnsley 23 10 4 9 40 35 34

Aston Villa 23 8 10 5 25 22 34

Birmingham 23 9 7 7 27 30 34

Norwich 23 10 3 10 38 37 33

Preston 23 9 5 9 31 31 32

Brentford 23 8 5 10 29 30 29

Wolves 23 7 7 9 31 32 28

Ipswich 23 7 7 9 22 26 28

Bristol City 23 8 3 12 30 30 27

Nottingham Forest 23 7 5 11 36 41 26

Cardiff 23 6 6 11 26 38 24

QPR 23 6 5 12 20 34 23

Burton 23 5 7 11 24 32 22

Blackburn 23 5 5 13 27 39 20

Wigan 23 4 6 13 20 30 18

Rotherham 23 3 4 16 24 50 13

The post English Football League table appeared first on Vanguard News.