ESGN collaborates with physicians to tackle Endometriosis in adolescents

By Sola Ogundipe

A renowned Paediatric and Adolescent Gynacology Surgeon, and specialist of Minimally Invasive Gynaecology, Dr Robert Zurawin, has called for increased knowledge and awareness of Nigerian doctors about Endometrioisis.

Zurawin, Adjunct Associate Professor at the Division of Gynaecology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, said doctors can only think of diagnosing Endometriosis if they are aware of its existence.

Sharing his experience and expertise on the diagnosis and treatment of endometriosis in adolescents during the 2017 Physicians’ Roundtable themed “Endometriosis In Adolescents”, he said the correct diagnosis is important.

The forum, put together by the Endometriosis Support Group, Nigeria (ESGN), was designed to educate Nigerian medical doctors about the management of Endometriosis in the country.

“Doctors have to be educated to think of Endometriosis as a diagnosis.” He urged mothers of young women to get educated.

“They should be aware of the common signs and symptoms of Endometriosis such as painful periods that do not respond to common relievers, and seek counseling early. “Endometriosis is a worldwide condition and it has to do with knowledge and understanding to make positive diagnosis. The awareness of the physician is as important as that of the patient.” In her contribution, chairperson of the forum and the first indigenous female Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in West Africa, Dr. Bomi Ogedengbe, lamented the high incidence of the disorder among adolescents.

Ogedengbe who is Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, CMUL, said although endometriosis had existed for many years, it was not until around three or four decades agobefore gynaecologists became aware of its existence.

“Now we have come to realize that it exists and we know it causes a lot of distress especially pain and from the issue of pain we are accessing adolescents that are having pain monthly or generally. The pain disrupts their lives, studies and social engagement.

“The other aspect is that of fertility. As you know in our culture, every woman wants to be a mother. It is very important to be a mother and the fact that endometriosis largely prevents conception is an issue of significance.”

Founder and Spokesperson for the Endometriosis Support Group, Nigeria, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, The Physicians Roundtable was an ideal forum to sensitise doctors and draw their attention to the disorder.

“It’s easier when you bring the people who have the same interests so you can communicate with them. We know it is the doctors that see the patients and unless these doctors are able to think of Endometriosis, the diagnosis will be missed and the patient will continue to suffer.

“We are drawing attention to the fact that endometriosis starts in adolescence and when you begin treating it early, there is possibility of preventing the complications women are subjected to in later life. “It is only when the diagnosis is made that the patient can be open to the options. We are taking the campaign to the secondary schools and categorizing each group accordingly.”

