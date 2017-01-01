Etebo attracts Arsenal, Leicester interest

ARSENAL and Leicester could go head-to-head for talented Nigerian striker Oghenekaro Etebo during the January transfer window.

The Premier League duo sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old in action for Portuguese side Feirense in their 1-1 draw with Porto on Thursday.

He scored four goals during one game at the Rio Olympics.

Etebo made a name for himself in Rio during the summer when he became the first player in 44 years to score four goals in an Olympic fixture in Nigeria’s thrilling 5-4 win over Japan.

He was also crowned African Football’s Most Promising Talent in 2015 in which he has the chance to defend this year.

However his talent is not going unnoticed across Europe with Monaco and Serie A side Atalanta also tracking his progress.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has dropped little hints over his plans during the transfer window but could be looking to build towards the future with an eye on Red Bull Salzburg wonderkid Dayotchanculle Upamecano.

