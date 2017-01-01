Etebo attracts Arsenal, Leicester interest

Posted January 1, 2017 8:51 am by Comments

Etebo attracts Arsenal, Leicester interest

ARSENAL and Leicester could go head-to-head for talented Nigerian striker Oghenekaro Etebo during the January transfer window.

The Premier League duo sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old in action for Portuguese side Feirense in their 1-1 draw with Porto on Thursday.

He scored four goals during one game at the Rio Olympics.

Etebo

Etebo made a name for himself in Rio during the summer when he became the first player in 44 years to score four goals in an Olympic fixture in Nigeria’s thrilling 5-4 win over Japan.

He was also crowned African Football’s Most Promising Talent in 2015 in which he has the chance to defend this year.

However his talent is not going unnoticed across Europe with Monaco and Serie A side Atalanta also tracking his progress.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has dropped little hints over his plans during the transfer window but could be looking to build towards the future with an eye on Red Bull Salzburg wonderkid Dayotchanculle Upamecano.

 

The post Etebo attracts Arsenal, Leicester interest appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Mustafi, Perez to join Arsenal, Wenger confirms Arsene Wenger has confirmed Valencia defender Shkodran Mustafi and Deportivo La Coruna striker Lucas Perez are on the verge of...
  2. Premier League: Arsenal, Leicester, Man City Win Big Arsenal forward, Alexis Sanchez, scored twice and missed a penalty as the gunners won comfortably at 10-man Hull City. Going...
  3. Man United vs. Arsenal: A Win Would Be Symbolic Statement – Wenger Arsène Wenger believes Arsenal could make a “symbolic statement” by winning at Old Trafford for the second time in the...
  4. Vardy set to stay at Leicester – Wenger Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger appears ready to give up his pursuit of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy after saying Sunday...
  5. Arsenal Performance Disappoints Wenger Arsenal’s manager, Arsène Wenger, expressed disappointment on Sunday after his side could not hold on to  their lead against Crystal...
  6. Wenger confirms Arsenal’s interest in Eaglets duo Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that the English Premier League club is in advanced discussions to sign Nigerian youngsters,...
  7. Wenger admits Arsenal can learn from Leicester fairytale Arsenal’s French coach Arsene Wenger gives a press conference at the the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on March 15,...
  8. Jamie Vardy has rejected Arsenal and will continue at champions Leicester City – Arsene Wenger Leicester city and England striker Jamie Vardy has snubbed a move to Arsenal and will remain with EPL champions Leicester...
  9. Arsenal won’t sell Mesut Ozil or Alexis Sanchez – Arsene Wenger TVC E. Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger says neither Mesut Ozil nor Alexis Sanchez will be sold by Arsenal, even if...
  10. Barcelona Vs Arsenal: Wenger starts 19-yr old Nigerian, Iwobi Under-fire Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger handed 19-year-old Alex Iwobi his first Champions League start as the Gunners face a huge...

< YOHAIG home