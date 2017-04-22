FA Cup semi-final results

Chelsea 4 (Willian 5, 43-pen, Hazard 75, Matic 80) Tottenham 2 (Kane 18, Alli 52))

Playing Sunday

Arsenal v Manchester City (kick-off 1400 GMT)

