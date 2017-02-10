Family of kerosene explosion victim begs Bayelsa, Delta govts for help

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—THE family of Theo Moni, a nine-year-old kerosene explosion victim, has appealed to the governments of Bayelsa and Delta states to provide them with financial assistance to save the life of their son.

Theo Moni, the survivor of the incident which led to the death of his 10-year-old friend at Ayama community, Ekeremor Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, February 2, is currently on admission at the General Hospital, Bomadi, Bomadi Local Government Area, Delta State.

Narrating their ordeal to newsmen, the victim’s father, Mr. Emaka Moni, said his son, who sustained severe burns in the incident, was playing with friends at the front of his grandmother’s house when she (grandmother) suddenly threw away a lantern that had exploded as she was filling it with kerosene.

He lamented that the lantern that was being consumed by the flames landed on the two boys, setting them ablaze.

Emeka said neighbours and sympathisers managed to put out the fire on the children, adding that his son’s friend died before they got to the hospital.

He called on governments and public-spirited individuals to come to their aid, saying that they could no longer afford the materials needed for the dressing of the burns, which affected over 60 percent of his son’s body.

 

