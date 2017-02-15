Fayose alleges plots by APC to seize Ekiti Fed allocation, make him lose 2018 election

Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose has alleged plots by the All Progressives Congress, APC, party to seize the state’s federal allocations, make him owe workers’ salaries so that the Ekiti people would lose hope in him and not vote for him in the coming Governorship election in the state, a move he said is to get back at him.

Fayose gave the statement while speaking with newsmen in Ekiti on Tuesday.

According to him, the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government plans to cripple the state by rendering it impossible for the government to carry out its statutory financial obligations.

He said, the plot is to make the on-going projects in the state which will impact positively on the people to come to a halt so that the Ekiti state people will hate his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and instead, turn their allegiance to APC.

“I called you here today to intimate you about the new plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government to cripple our state by rendering it impossible for the government to carry out its statutory financial obligations.”

“It is alarming that while we were almost concluding that the siege on Ekiti and its people by the APC government in Abuja, with full collaboration from leaders of the party in Ekiti State had stopped, we are now being confronted with yet another shenanigan by those who won’t mind to see Ekiti people die of hunger just to achieve their selfish political agenda ahead of the 2018 election.”

“The question is; if they have issues with Fayose politically, must they suffer the innocent government workers?”

“Two weeks ago, some top functionaries of the APC in Ekiti State met in Abuja where it was decided that renew efforts should be made to cripple the State. It was agreed that the federal government must be made to stop all intervention funds to Ekiti State while the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) should be used to cripple the finances of contractors handling government legacy projects.”

“The game plan is that the moment workers do not receive their salary, they will hate me and my party, the PDP and this they believe will translate to votes for them in 2018.”

“This new onslaught against Ekiti State and its people started with the stoppage of the State January allocation and statutory budget support fund.”

“While all states in Nigeria received their full allocation from the federation account last month, the budget support fund was not release to Ekiti State thereby making it impossible for the state to meet its financial obligations, most especially the payment of salaries.”

“Three weeks after Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting, they have refused to tell us why they denied Ekiti State of the statutory allocation, and our letter to the Minister of Finance was ignored.”

“In another drama, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is now harassing major contractors handling Ekiti State Government projects, with a view to making sure that the projects are abandoned just because of 2018 election.”

“Obviously, these APC leaders in Ekiti State and their collaborators in Abuja fear that the completion of our ongoing legacy projects like the Overhead Bridge, Oja Oba Market, High Court Complex, Governor Office, Roads construction, among others, will further endear our party, the PDP to the people who will be positively affected.”

“One wonders why the APC will desire that Ekiti people suffer just because of desperation for power.”

“To prevent these projects from being completed, we have it on good authority that accounts of contractors handling major projects are to be frozen, thus prevent completion of the projects in record time.”

“It is so sad that anyone in his or her right senses will want to prevent workers from being paid and projects from being completed just because of their desperation to wrestle power from me, having failed in all theor previous attempts.”

“Interestingly, this same EFCC that is always in a hurry to harass my government has refused to act on several petitions submitted to it on the wanton looting of the State treasury by the immediate past APC government of Dr Kayode Fayemi.”

“However, notwithstanding this new evil plot against the government and people of Ekiti State, I will remain undaunted, believing strongly that God will again overcome this evil-machination. Definitely, this too shall pass.”

“As much as I believe in the fight against corruption, it must not be political and it must be done within the ambit of the law. The EFCC must be prosecutor and not persecutor.”

