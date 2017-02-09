Fayose wishes Buhari sound health, advises Presidency to give accurate information to Nigerian

Governor of Ekiti State and chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party’s (PDP)’s Governors’ Forum, Dr. Ayodele Fayose has wished President Mohammadu Buhari sound health urging Nigerians to jointly pray to God for the President get well soon so that he can return on time and resume work.

Nigerians have been apprehensive and demanded for accurate information about the truth on the health status of the President because there had been nasty rumours about him.

Speaking with some Reporters at the Government House Thursday while he he was hosting the General Overseer of Champions Glory Assembly Church, Pastor Joshua Lasisi, Fayose who wished President Buhari sound health said: “I want to equally join Nigerians to pray for the President and ask God to give him good health.”

Meanwhile, the governor advised the Presidency to ensure it gives accurate information about the health status of Mr. President so as to forestall a situation whereby people would continue to spread nasty rumours currently milling round.

“But the best thing we should all realize is that the Presidency owes Nigerians accurate information about the situation of things.

Otherwise people would continue to spread one rumour or the other. Nigerians demanding for truthful and accurate information about the President’s health from the Presidency are right because the moment you assume such a position, your life has become public. So, we should let Nigerians have the accurate information about the whereabouts of Mr. President.

At the same time Nigerians too, should be praying for the President. Nobody has control over health challenges, the only thing they are doing wrongly is hiding the facts from Nigerians.

I cannot say I cannot be sick when I’m sick because I am a public figure. I represent the interests of many people. They must know where I am, what is wrong and what am doing it is the right of every Nigerians. But I want to urge all of us to stick together and pray for Mr. President.

Pastor Lasisi who hinted that there will be a revolution which turn the current unwholesome tide of things in the country, also said: “We strongly condemn the trial of men of God over religious issues. Men of God should be treated with respect and should not be persecuted for merely airing their views over issues that concern Nigeria.

There is freedom of speech and people should be allowed to air their views.
I’m hopeful that God will see us through what we are going through in Nigeria. Irrespective of what we are going through, Nigeria will still get better. We are hopeful that there will be a revolution in this country.

We strongly condemn the killing of Christians as it happened in Southern Kaduna and we call on the government to urgently do something about it.”

