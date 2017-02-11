FG alerts Nigerians on planned deadly attacks by terrorist group

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal Govern-ment has alerted Nigerians on the plan by a Boko Haram affiliate, Muslim Brotherhood Cell in Kogi State, to acquire bomb-making chemicals and high-calibre weapons to perpetrate acts of terror, including attacks on banks, arms depots and prisons.

In a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said intelligence monitoring has shown that the cell is making frantic efforts to advance its IED-making capability through the acquisition of such chemicals as Sodium Azide (for producing improvised detonators), Potassium Chlorate (alternative to ammonium nitrate used for producing IEDs) and Aluminium Powder (a fuel source for amplifying explosions).

‘’One Usman, an IED apprentice, left the cell some time back to join Islamic State in Libya. The new desire to acquire IED precursor chemicals could suggest that Usman or other persons may have returned from Libya and have acquired IED-making skills intended to increase the activities of the group,’’ he said.

According to the Minister, intelligence gathered also revealed that the group is making serious efforts to acquire sophisticated arms, including shoulder-fired rocket launchers.

