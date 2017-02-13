Abuja – The Federal Government has appointed Mrs Olufemi Fakunle of the Federal Ministry of Justice, as the Lead Prosecutor in the trial of Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, a Supreme Court Justice who is standing trial for alleged corruption.

At the resumed hearing on Monday at the Federal High Court, Abuja, Mrs Fatunde announced appearance as the new Head of the Prosecution team following the withdrawal of the former Head of the team, Charles Adeogun-Philips.

Shortly after announcing her appearance, Mrs Fatunde made an oral application seeking an adjournment of the case, to enable her to study the file and also interview the witnesses.

Lawyer to the defendant, Mr Kanu Agabi(SAN), however, did not oppose the application.

Justice John Tsoho, adjourned the case to March 16 and 17, 2017, for continuation of trial.

Justice Ngwuta is one of the justices arrested and detained by the Department of State Services (DSS), on Oct. 8, 2016 for alleged corruption and breach of professional ethics.

In November, he had entered a not guilty plea to the 15-count charge levelled against him by the Federal Government.

The post FG appoints new prosecutor for Justice Ngwuta’s trial appeared first on Vanguard News.