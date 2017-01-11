FG inaugurates NCC board, gives special task on QoS

Posted January 11, 2017 8:51 pm by Comments

By Prince Osuagwu & Emmanuel Elebeke
The federal government Wednesday formerly inaugurated the board of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC. Chairman of the board is Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye. Other members of the board include Prof. Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive, Engr. Ubale Maska, Executive Commissioner (Technical Services), Mr. Sunday Dare (Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management). The non-executive Commissioners include Mr. Clement Omeiza Baiye and Senator Ifeanyi Ararume.

The board members who were appointed in August 2016 were charged with:

“Formulating several policies for the regulation and development of the Communications industry; considering and approving the yearly budget of the Commission as may be presented to the Board by Management; ensuring that the Commission is manifestly seen to be a responsible corporate citizen, having regard not only to financial aspects of the Commission but also to the impact its operations have on its stakeholders, the environment and all parts of the country; provision of the effective leadership on an ethical foundation by ensuring that issues of ethics are managed effectively; among others.

Performing the inauguration rites, on behalf of the government, minister of Communications Technology, Adebayo Shittu, charged the new board to employ cutting-edge regulatory practices to curtail the incidences of dropped calls and other related poor quality of service in the telecom sector.

He urged them to ensure that Nigerians get value for their money in all the services rendered by the telecom service providers.

The post FG inaugurates NCC board, gives special task on QoS appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Senate Confirms Board Members Of Nigerian Communications Commission (See List) The Senate has confirmed the following as Board Members of the Nigerian Communications Commission:1. Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye- Chairman ( South-West)2....
  2. FG nominates Durojaiye, Dare, others into NCC’s board By Olabisi Olaleye The Federal Government has given a mandate to the Senate to confirm nominees into the positions of...
  3. Senate Rejects Two Nominations For NCC Governing Board The Senate has rejected the nominations of former Speaker of Kwara State, Pastor Ezekiel Benjamin and Mr Saidu Abubakar as...
  4. Niger Delta Minister inaugurates NDDC board Federal Government will today inaugurate the new board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). According to a statement signed...
  5. NFF inaugurates Nigeria Women Football League Board The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Thursday in Abuja, inaugurated the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Board. The News Agency...
  6. Anambra Governor Inaugurates State Emergency Management Agency Board The Anambra State Governor has inaugurated a seven-man board to superintend over activities of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA)...
  7. NCC board: Senate rejects nomination of ex-Kwara Speaker Yissa, Abubakar …Clears Durojaiye, Ararume, three others The Senate Thursday rejected the nomination of a former Speaker of Kwara State House of...
  8. Governor Ahmed inaugurates Kwara PPP Bureau Board Kwara State governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, on Tuesday, inaugurated the Board of the Kwara State Public Private Partnership Bureau (KP3)...
  9. APC youths task Buhari on NDDC board The All Progressives Congress (APC) Southern Senatorial District Youths in Ondo State have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently constitute...
  10. FG inaugurates governing board of NPA, NIMASA The Federal Government has inaugurated the governing board of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) as well as the Nigerians Maritime...

< YOHAIG home