FG reiterates commitment to sustainable water, food security

Caleb Ayansina

 ABUJA – FEDERAL Government, yesterday, reiterated its commitment to up-scaling Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) as tools for achieving water and food security in the African continent.

The Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu said President Muhammadu Buhari administration had put in place some measures to achieve this, and that, they were ready for collaboration on implementing innovative ideas that can improve the sustainable management of water resources in Africa.

Adamu was speaking at a 3-day workshop on South-South Cooperation for up-scaling Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) and Ecohydrology for achieving water security in Africa, in Abuja.

He said sustainable water solutions require creativity, new scientific knowledge, discoveries and innovations through scientific cooperation, adding that the government would welcome modern approaches for implementing IWRM in Africa.

“I wish to inform you (the gathering) that the Federal Executive Council of the present administration recently approved the Water Bill, and the Water Resources Road Map for Nigeria.

Furthermore, yesterday I inaugurated the newly constituted Management Teams of the River Basin Development Authorities. These efforts are geared towards up-scaling Integrated Water Resources Management as tools for achieving water and food security,” he said.

In his welcome address, the Executive Director, National Water Resources Institute Kaduna, Dr Emmanuel Adanu described water as a crucial resource in the basis of Africa development that must be given topmost priority by leaders in the continent.

He called on “organizations that deal with water-related issues to continue to forge collaborative partnership with the Regional Centre for Integrated River basin Management for capacity development and research in critical water-related areas for the sustainable development of the sub-region.”

 

