FIDA Nigeria commends FRSC Rivers on suspension of State Sector Commander

By Anino Aganbi

FIDA Nigeria recently commended the management of Rivers State FRSC over what has been deemed as a harsh disciplinary measure.

FIDA National president, Inime Aguma in a press statement said “FIDA Nigeria commends the management of the FRSC on the immediate suspension of its Rivers State Sector Commander, Mr. Ayodele Kumapayi, pending investigation into the incident of cutting of female officers’ hair with a pair of scissors as a disciplinary measure”.

Aguma further said; “Whilst FIDA Nigeria recognises the essence of discipline and adherence to rules of professional ethics within professional structures, we condemn in strongest possible terms, acts such as that executed by the Sector Commander which have the effect of undermining the dignity of women.

“We use this opportunity to encourage the FRSC to review its regulations to ensure that the form, content and application of the regulations are not offensive to or discriminatory against any person on the basis of gender.

We look forward to a more gender-sensitive FRSC even as the work in keeping Nigerian roads safe advances,”says Aguma

 

