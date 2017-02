Updated group fixtures for 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia after Cameroon qualified Sunday to represent Africa by winning the Cup of Nations in Gabon (times GMT):

Group A

June 17

At Saint Petersburg

Russia v New Zealand (1500)

June 18

At Kazan

Portugal v Mexico (1500)

June 21

At Moscow

Russia v Portugal (1500)

At Sochi

Mexico v New Zealand (1800)

June 24

At Kazan

Russia v Mexico (1500)

At Saint Petersburg

New Zealand v Portugal (1500)

Group B

June 18

At Moscow

Cameroon v Chile (1800)

June 19

At Sochi

Australia v Germany (1500)

June 22

At Saint Petersburg

Cameroon v Australia (1500)

At Kazan

Germany v Chile (1800)

June 25

At Sochi

Cameroon v Germany (1500)

At Moscow

Chile v Australia (1500)

Note: group winners and runners-up qualify for semi-finals

The post FIFA Confederations Cup fixtures appeared first on Vanguard News.