Firm bemoans inability of security agencies to recover N45m stolen barge

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HARCOURT— MANAGEMENT of Waterhouse Trading and Logistics Limited, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has decried the inability of security operatives to recover its barge valued at N45 million stolen by unknown gunmen over three months ago.

Manager of the barge named Mides 2, Mr Alaba Eboyomi, told newsmen that it was anchored at Abuloma jetty before gunmen whisked it away on October 3, 2016.

According to him, the company alerted the Police and other security agencies of the development, stressing that efforts to trace it had been fruitless.

“The barge, Mides 2, valued at N45 million was removed by thieves at Auloma jetty where it was anchored. We have tried tracing it to no avail. We have also reported the matter at the Oginigba- Trans Amadi Divisional Police headquarters,” he added.

