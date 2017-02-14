FOOTBALL HORROR: Fan shot dead, 8 injured

A TRAGIC shooting incident has rocked Brazilian football.

Diego Silva dos Santos, 28, was gunned down and another seven injured during the Rio de Janeiro derby between Flamengo and Botafogo.

Prior to the encounter, there were major security concerns amid a strike from some sections of the city’s police force.

A spokesperson for Rio’s Salgado Filho hospital said: “Eight people were brought in with injuries from gunshot and knife wounds.

“One died after being shot in the chest, three are in intensive care and the other four were released late at night.”

The police strike had put the game in jeopardy, but it went ahead nonetheless — and the more violent incidents took place before kick-off.

It was estimated that only around 50 officers were present, rather than the usual 200 expected for a match of this nature. The local police have been on strike for around a month following a stand-off with Rio authorities over pay and safety.

And it was reported there were “more ambulances than police” present at Rio’s Olympic Stadium.

