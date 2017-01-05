Forex Rubbishes N304bn Health Budget for 2017

Posted January 5, 2017 11:51 pm by Comments

Forex Rubbishes N304bn Health Budget for 2017

Due to continuous depreciation of Nigeria Naira to other foreign currencies, Stakeholders in the health sector have raised an alarm over inadequate budgetary provision of a total sum of N304bn for the Federal Ministry of Health in the 2017 national budget.

The stakeholders under the platform of Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health (PACFAH), disclosed that the proposed health budget is cumulatively lower than that of 2016 due to foreign exchange challenges in the value of Naira to Dollar.

In a statement on the State of Nigeria Health Budget – 2017 issued by the PACFAH, the stakeholders noted that the proposed 2017 Health Budget is an improvement from past trends on the face value, especially the capital expenditure bit.

Winasbet.com

The statement reads: “The total sum of N304bn has been proposed for the Federal Ministry of Health, amounting to 83% for Recurrent expenditures (Salaries and Overheads) and 17% for Capital expenditure (health infrastructures and services).

“This 2017 proposed Ministry of Health budget is 4.17% of the national budget, a poor improvement on the 2016 budget of 4.13%. With about 80% improvement in terms of Capital expenditure of the 2017 proposed budget compared to that of 2016, the reality is that this proposed health budget is cumulatively lower than that of 2016 due to the skyrocketed foreign exchange value of a Naira to Dollar.

President Muhammadu Buhari presenting the 2017 Budget before a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday, December 14, 2016.

“In 2016, the Central Bank of Nigeria pegged the exchange rate at N197/1USD. Mid-year of 2016 and for the 2017 proposed budget, the exchange rate is at N305/1USD. As a result, while 2016 Health budget was $ 1.269m, the proposed 2017 Health budget is less by 21% at $ 0.997m. This is important because most of our health services are reliant on importation.

“By extension, the National Health Act was signed into law in 2014, unfortunately the proposed 2017 budget does not make provision for it. If it did, the sum of N46bn would have been added and dedicated to health projects and services and would have gone a long way to improve the lives of Nigerians.”

“Lastly, the Federal Government committed to the Abuja Declaration of 2001, promising to allocate 15% of its budget to Health, year 2017 budget this is the 16th budget year, the best Nigeria has done in Health allocation was 5.95 in 2012. The 2017 proposed health budget is at 4.17%, a whopping 73% gap from the 15% benchmark.”

Health is Wealth. No sector of the Nigerian economy will function properly and at all if Health is not guaranteed. The Government need to urgently reconsider the inadequate 2017 proposed Health budget and upwardly review it to a minimum of 10% allocation while also considering the National Health Act (2014) and the Abuja Declaration.

The PACFAH NGO partners are include Association for the Advancement of Family Planning in Nigeria (AAFP); Family planning at Federal level; Civil Society Initiative for Scaling-up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN); Community Health and Research Initiative (CHRI): Federation of Muslim Women Organizations of Nigeria (FOMWAN); Health Reform Foundation of Nigeria (HERFON) and Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN).

PACFAH is a health policy advocacy project led by Nigerian NGOs holding government to account to fulfill health policy and funding commitments.

The post Forex Rubbishes N304bn Health Budget for 2017 appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. PACFaH urges Oyo govt on improved health budget A coalition of seven health sector civil society organisations, CSOs, under the aegis of partnership for advocacy in Child and...
  2. FG to increase Health Budget in 2017 —UDOMA Abuja—Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, said yesterday that the Federal Government was determined to improve the...
  3. National Assembly wants special funding for health? in 2017 Budget   The National Assembly is asking for a special funding package for the health sector in 2017 budget.   The...
  4. FG commits tos up appropriationt Health sector, says 15percent budget to health sector not visible in 2017 Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma The Minister of National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma has said it...
  5. Buhari Jacks Up 2017 Budget To N7.281trn Instead of the N6.866 trillion budget he earlier proposed for 2017 under the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), President Muham¬madu...
  6. Obaseki presents 2017 budget to Edo Assembly Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Monday presented a budget estimate of N150bn for the 2017 fiscal year to...
  7. 2017 budget: Experts say N290 to dollar not realistic Some financial experts yesterday faulted the exchange rate of N290 to a dollar proposed for the nation’s 2017 budget. They...
  8. Reps Propose $42.50 oil benchmark, N350 to dollar for 2017 Budget Ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s presentation of the 2017 Budget proposal to the joint House of the National Assembly, Wednesday...
  9. 2017 Budget: FG to service debt with N1.66tn as capital expenditure takes N2.24tn …Power, Works and Housing: N529bn, Transportation: N262bn, Special Intervention Programmes: N150bn, Defence:N140bn The Federal Government of Nigeria has allocated the...
  10. 2017 budget: 115 Foreign Missions to gulp N48.899bn By Victoria Ojeme ABUJA—The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has budgeted over N48. 899 billion on 115 foreign missions abroad in...

< YOHAIG home