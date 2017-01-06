Four arraigned in court for child trafficking in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Four suspects have been arraigned at a Maiduguri High Court for alleged sale of children and child trafficking. The suspects who were arrested between January and August 2016, were brought before the Maiduguri High Court 13, yesterday for allegedly selling children for N100, 000.

According to the charge against them, “the main suspect, Nwokocha and three female suspects committed an immoral offense by selling newly born babies at N100, 000 each on various dates in Maiduguri.”

The offense is contrary to section 278 and 279 of the 1994 Borno State Law and punishable under the penal code. The suspects pleaded not guilty of the offence.

Prosecuting counsel who is also the Borno State Attorney General, Kaka Shehu Lawan said, “considering the gravity of the alleged offenses, he asked for an adjournment of the case to present nine witnesses before the court.”

 

 

 

 

 

