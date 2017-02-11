Goje urged to organise North-East Summit to address marginalisation

A  former governor of Gombe State, Senator Danjuma Goje, has been asked to help put together a summit to address the political marginalisation of North-East.

A non-governmental group, Youth Against Marginalisation of North-East, made this call in Abuja.

The group, in an SOS message to Goje, said there was an urgent need to organise a summit to tackle the issue that has plagued the zone over time.

The group noted that the North Eastern part of Nigeria has been denied the opportunity to produce a president of the country.

“If you will recall, the North West has dominated the entire slot of the North in general. This includes, but not limited to the fact that the North West has produced nearly all the leaders from the entire North.

“From the late Gen Murtala Muhammed, to President Shehu Shagari, to Gen Sani Abacha, to President Umoru Yar’Adua and the current President Muhammadu Buhari.

In view of the aforementioned scenario, it is crystal clear that North East has been sidelined in the affair of our great country”.

