Governor Yahaya Bello dedicates road to Late Lt. Col. Abu Ali

…..Flags Off Another Major Road Project in Kogi East

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has dedicated the 50km Shintaku-Gboloko-Dekina Road Project to the memory of the late Lt. Col. Muhammad Abu Ali, the son of the Ettu of Bassa-Nge Kingdom, who died in the defence of his country while fighting Boko Haram insurgents.

The Governor said this today, April 14th 2017, at the second official flagging-off major road projects the Eastern Senatorial Zone of the state in only three days. The event, which took place in Bassa, was attended by all the royal fathers in the area and was hosted by the Local Government Council Administrator, Hon. Zakari Alumka.

The Administrator thanked the Governor for securing the lives of Bassa people by swiftly deploying security officers to the area during the recent clash that occurred there. He assured the Governor that by constructing this road, Bassa LGA has become a stronghold for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Bello.

“You promised us that even if the construction of this road was not in the state budget that you would find a way to do it. We are happy that you are here today and we promise to never fail you,” Hon. Alumka said.

The Shintaku-Gboloko-Dekina Road is 50km, with asphalt overlay, drainage and solar-powered streetlights. The road will spore into Ayingba, a major town in Kogi, and will connect many villages and farmsteads to the bigger cities. It is expected to be completed in 24 months.

Gov. Bello began his address by apologizing for not coming yesterday as earlier announced because he had to personally supervise the demolition of the house of the captured criminal kingpin, Zakari Yau in Dekina. He reassured the Bassa people of his desire to bring infrastructural development their domain and secure their lives and property. He warned all the criminals still lurking in the area to ask for amnesty or face the wrath of the law.

“By now, the criminals must know that there is a new sheriff in town. I will not condole criminality. Those still hiding will be found one by one. Just yesterday, we brought down the house of a notorious criminal. I personally supervised the demolition,” Governor Bello said.

“Poverty is not an excuse for criminality. I was never born with a silver spoon. Everyone has the potential to be great.”

He thanked his hosts for the resounding welcome promised that he would ensure that the contractor would deliver a world-class job.

“My late brother, Lt. Col Abu Ali, paid the ultimate price for the protection of his fellow Nigerians and I’m dedicating this road construction to his memory. When I came here to pay my condolences to his family, I promised to construct this road and I’m grateful to God that I’m performing tissue flag-off today to the glory of God.”

In his vote of thanks, the newly appointed Commissioner of Budget and Planning, a native of Bassa, Hon. Paul Maiwada, expressed his gratitude to the Governor for making the road project a reality. He said past administrations had promised but failed to construct the road, despite taking their votes and support.

“Your Excellency, I lack the words to describe how good you have been to Bassa People. We have never had it this good. God will bless you. We will not disappoint you. We have guaranteed the safety of the contractors. The royal fathers and the people are behind you,” Hon. Maiwada said.

