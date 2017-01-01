Govt performance measured by regular salary payment – Economist

Mr Olalekan Aiyenigba, an Economist, on Saturday said the success of any government could be measured by its ability to ensure regular payment of workers salary.

Aiyenigba disclosed this in Lokoja that nonpayment of workers salary could pale every other notable achievement of a government into insignificance.

The economist said he expected all tiers of government to pay full salary to all civil servants with promotions and increments in 2017.

He flayed the sharing of food stuffs, cash and other items by some governments to political appointees, describing it as a “sheer waste of resources” when salaries are being owed civil servants and pensioners.

Aiyenigba therefore advised the government to conduct business of governance with emphasis on probity, sincerity and fairness.

“Non salary payment was the banana peel that slipped previous administrations; I hope this government learns from the indiscretion of its predecessors.

“A worker deserves his wages; it is a right not a privilege,” he said.

Aiyenigba, who is also a Digital Media Consultant, condemned the recent arrest and detention of a journalist in Kogi, saying it is impunity displayed at its height but thanked God for the courts.

However, the expert called for support and prayers for the curerent administration to succeed in delivering democracy dividends.

