Hankook Tire declares 860.1m euro profit

Posted February 10, 2017 5:51 am by Comments

By Theodore Opara

Hankook Tire announced its global financial results for the fourth quarter of 2016 with consolidated sales of 1.295 billion Euros and an operating profit of 192.2 million Euros. The company reported total sales revenues of 5.163 billion Euros and an operating profit of 860.1 million Euros for the total fiscal year 2016.

Hankook Tirefs achievement is attributed to continuous Original Equipment, OE, supply for models of global premium automobile brands based on Hankook Tirefs global top tier technology and product quality.

Winasbet.com

An increased sales volume in the Replacement Tyre  segment, especially in the Ultra High Performance Tyre (UHPT) segment including sales of winter tyres in Europe added up to a consistent upward trend. Furthermore, Hankook Tire managed to secure balanced growth through also increasing Original Equipment sales in the Chinese market.

Especially, revenue from UHPT sales accounted for 33.5% of the total sales in the fourth quarter, marking a 0.7% increase in comparison to the same period of last year.

With regard to 2016fs total sales, the sales revenue of UHPT comes to 34.5%.With this yearfs goal of reaching global sales revenues of KRW 7.22 trillion, Hankook Tire plans to focus on expanding sales in the UHPT segment as well as in the OE segment for new premium car models in order to strengthen its brand value.

 

The post Hankook Tire declares 860.1m euro profit appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Manchester United post record quarterly profit Manchester United announced record quarterly revenues and profit for the last three months of 2016 on Thursday despite the club’s failure...
  2. Union Bank faces likely drops in revenue, profit at full year Union Bank faces the challenges of inability to grow revenue and that could lead to a drop in gross earnings...
  3. Tesla surprises with profit in third quarter Electric carmaker Tesla on Wednesday announced a profit for the third quarter and said it sees more positive results ahead...
  4. GTBank declares N63.11 billion half year gross profit GTBank. Image source adesojiadegbulu Guaranty Trust Bank [GT] has declared profit before tax of N63.11 billion in its audited financial...
  5. VIDEO + AUDIO: Mayorkun – “Love You Tire” f. Mr Eazi Brand new single from Davido Music Worldwide act – Mayorkun, featuring Starboy’s Mr Eazi .Mayorkun wow-ed everyone in April this year...
  6. BREAKING: Shell profit more than doubles to $4.6bn Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday said profit after tax more than doubled to $ 4.58 billion (4.23 billion euros) in...
  7. Diamond Bank declares N217bn gross earnings in 2015, profit dips Diamond Bank has declared gross earnings of N217.09 billion for the financial year ended Dec. 31, 2015 against N208.40 billion...
  8. Flour Mills records 71.4% profit growth, proposes N2.62bn dividends Flour Mills of Nigeria, FMN, Plc has reported Group profit after tax of N14.4 billion for its year ended March...
  9. Gap Ireland bucks firm’s global profit downturn The Irish arm of US retail clothing giant Gap outperformed the firm’s global business last year as pre-tax profits increased...
  10. Vitafoam grows profit by 110% Stanley Opara Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, manufacturer of foam and an array of home product, posted an after tax profit of...

< YOHAIG home