Harrysong answers Kcee: I have no issues with you, I respect and love you

By Ayo Onikoyi

Unlike 2016 Headies Award when Don Jazzy and Olamide practically tore each other’s throats apart, over their artistes; Reekado Banks and Lil Kesh who battled for the Next Rated Award, the 2017 was literally without any serious consequence. Except perhaps, when old label mates, Kcee and Harrysong met on stage. Uti Nwachukwu had invited Kcee to join Harrysong on stage to receive the award for the Best Pop Single award for the hit single ‘Reggae Blues,’ which featured Kcee, Iyanya, and Orezi.

Although Kcee initially didn’t want to join Harrysong on stage prior to Uti’s invitation. Here’s what he said: “Okay, Ladies and Gentlemen, I’m so excited tonight. This song was just recorded in a few minutes. And when we released the song everybody pounced on it, in and outside the country. I want to say,`thank you’, to Olamide, Orezi, Iyanya, and ‘Ya Daddy’ (Harrysong). “You know, two of us have issues to settle but we are in the public. We’ll settle it and come back to you.”

Harrysong let the challenge pass without moving a muscle, with some people even suggesting he was shell-shocked. But when Potpourri ran into the Reggae Blues star at a joint recently, he had a different story to tell.

“I don’t have any issues to settle with him. I respect and love him. Even if there is a collabo offer I will do it with him. I have nothing against him. I left because my contract with them expired.

“Whenever you are under somebody, certain things will necessarily not go down well with you. But at the end of the day, what matters most in the music business is one’s career. Also, at some point, there are times you have to pursue your own interest. The time came when my contract expired and I moved on. I have a greater perspective and I have to pursue it and I also felt being on my own will give me the chance to pursue it. Leaving my former record label was not done intentionally to spite anybody. Of course, when you move on at times, your family may not be happy with you,” he explained

