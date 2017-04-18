How displaced families in N/E Nigeria tackle food insecurity

Posted April 18, 2017 1:51 am by Comments

How displaced families in N/E Nigeria tackle food insecurity

By Sola Ogundipe

For almost a decade, conflict spearheaded by the Boko Haram insurgency sparked off  large-scale violence and insecurity in the northeastern region of Nigeria, resulting in  one of the largest humanitarian crises in Africa.

The sustained insurgency attacks forced millions to abandon their homes and predominantly agricultural livelihoods,  leading to disruptions and decreased income.

Winasbet.com

Across the Lake Chad Basin region incorporating parts of neighbouring countries  and 16 States in northeastern region,an estimated seven million people risk suffering from severe hunger.

HARVEST: Women with baskets of tomatoes harvested from farmlands provided under the Restoring Agricultural Assets of IDPs, Returnees and Vulnerable Host Families in NorthEast Nigeria project, put together by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations; the UN Central Emergency Response Fund and the governments of Ireland, Japan and Belgium.

But even as the trend of the insecurity is declining, and most areas are becoming relatively strife-free, indicators show that there is growing concern for the food and nutrition security and livelihood of  populations in the affected States.

Already, more than two million men, women and children that previously  abandoned their homes and livelihoods, are gradually returning.

Many Internally Displaced People, IDPs, in host communities with access to land are returning to farming. The returnees  are gradually having access to their land, and looking forward to benfiting from the forthcoming rainy season to begin planting.

Findings revealed that humanitarian costs have been on the increase in recent times and the  restoration of agriculture-based livelihoods is  key to recovery and peace efforts in the region

Even as the trend of the insecurity is declining, indicators show that there is concern for the food and nutrition security and livelihood of the populations in these affected states.

A joint report tagged “Cadre Harmonise for Identification of Risk Areas and Vulnerable Populations in 16 States of Nigeria”, on the analysis of current and projected situations of acute food and nutrition insecurity , showed that the nutritional status that is in stress in Borno, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Zamfara and Yobe States, may fall within the critical threshold during the lean season.

HARVEST: Women with baskets of tomatoes harvested from farmlands provided under the Restoring Agricultural Assets of IDPs, Returnees and Vulnerable Host Families in NorthEast Nigeria project, put together by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations; the UN Central Emergency Response Fund and the governments of Ireland, Japan and Belgium.

The report, put together by the Federal government of Nigeria, Food and Agriculture Organisation, FAO, and the Permanent Interstate Committee for Drought Control in The Sahel, CILSS  is the current regional framework for consensual analysis of food insecurity situations. It aims to have the results of food insecurity analysis applied to prevent food crisis by identifying affected areas and populations and proferring appropriate measures to improve their food and nutrition security and livelihoods.

Surveys by the FAO showed that in October 2016 and March 2017. The food consumption levels in most of the states is minimal.

Some of the states are facing nutritional challenges especially among children aged under five  years.

In 2016, FAO enabled 146,000 people to produce their own cereals, vegetables and pulses during the rainy season. A further 174,400 people are currently being reached for the dry season with vegetable seed and, irrigation support.

In the view of the Director General of the FAO, of the United Nations, Dr. Graziano da Silva, the goal is not that the people should continue to rely on food assistance, rather, restoration of agriculture-based livelihoods is key to recovery and peace efforts in Lake Chad Basin region.

Graziano da Silva who spoke during a visit to a farm centre on the outskirt of Maiduguri, said  the need to garner humanitarian assistance to assist the people in hunger-threatened rural communities in the war-afflicted Lake Chad Basin region, said the time to act is now.

“If we miss the coming planting season, there will be no substantial harvests until 2018. Failure to restore food production now will lead to the worsening widespread and severe hunger and prolonged dependency on external assistance further into the future,” he cautioned.

A professor of agriculture and former Brazilian Minister of Agriculture, Graziano da Silva said his visit was to  increase presence of the FAO and help reduce the huge food and nutrition crisis faced by people in the region.

“We have prepared a proposal for development of the Lake Chad Basin. The proposal envisages to give response strategy from 2017 to 2019 for developing the agricultural potential in preventing the risk of severe hunger during the lean season.

“Peace is not a condition for development, rather development is a condition for peace,” he stated.

“We need to go beyond the symptoms and get to the root cause of this crisis

The situation in the northeastern part of the country is not just humanitarian but ecological.

“It is not enough just to provide them with food, their hope and livelihood must be restored.”

In 2017, under the Humanitarian Response Plan for Nigeria, the  FAO, of the United Nations is seeking $ 62 million, of which $ 20 million  is urgently required to reach 1.9 million people in the region during the upcoming main planting season starting May 2017.

The post How displaced families in N/E Nigeria tackle food insecurity appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. UN Warns Against Food Insecurity In Northern Nigeria The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations says about eight million people will go hungry in northern Nigeria by...
  2. 5m displaced people need food in Nigeria – UN United-Nations The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has warned that Boko Haram insurgency and rising inflation have left more than...
  3. High Cost, Others Cause Food Insecurity In Nigeria – Expert A nutrition expert says that the global rise in food prices, poverty, and lack of agricultural inputs are causes of...
  4. Humanitarian: U.S. Declares Additional $92m For Lake Chad Basin The United States has announced about $ 92 million in additional humanitarian assistance to people affected by the ongoing conflict...
  5. UN Worries Over Lake Chad Basin Food Crisis The United Nations has said that at least nine million people are in urgent need of aid in Nigeria’s northeast...
  6. 6.5m Malawians in need of food aid- Malawian govt Malawi government has appeal to the international community for immediate humanitarian aid to support the country’s 6.5 million people who...
  7. Oxfam 11 million Euros intervention to fight food insecurity in the North Oxfam has commenced the implementation of an 11 million Euros intervention fund to build and enhance food security in the...
  8. US govt announces additional $92m aid for Boko Haram victims By Victoria Ojeme The United States’ government has announced $ 92 million additional humanitarian assistance to people affected by conflicts...
  9. Food security: WFP, FAO target 1.8m vulnerable people in North East The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) say they are targeting provision of...
  10. Five Million In Nigeria’s Northeast Need Food – FAO The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has warned that Boko Haram insurgency and rising inflation have left more than five...

< YOHAIG home