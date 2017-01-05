I know Buhari’ll not perform; His change not working – Fayose

Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has said that he has always known that President Muhammadu Buhari will not perform in government and that to prove his predictions, the change mantra which President Buhari promised Nigerians is not working.

In an interview with Vanguard, Governor Fayose who said that Nigerians are suffering severely under President Buhari’s government however urged the President to relax the ban on imported used cars for at least, a month so that those who had imported cars would clear them in the period of grace.

“The question to ask is that; every observation, every comment, all I said before the President became President of Nigeria, they’ve all come to pass.”

“ The truth lies in the fact that I know the President will not perform. I know he will be taken over by a cabal and they’ve taken him over.”

“Nigerians are suffering. You can read between the lines. Forget about the messenger, think of his message. This change is not working.”

“President Buhari should save Nigerians this agony. They can’t continue like this. They’ve voted for change. The millionaires of yesterday have become paupers, they are losing money; the average man can no longer eat. For how long do we have to wait for this promise? These are empty promises.”

“Nigerians must equally vote these people out. It’s time to begin to think of alternatives. If they can’t fix this economy, they should go.”

On Ban of Used Vehicles

“Now that we are in the era of banning these used cars. But we must be leaders of government that have human minds. We want to appeal to the Federal government to allow people who have a lot of vehicles at the border to clear these vehicles, extend it for them for about a month maximum.”

“Because, most of them, the boat didn’t arrive on time for them to clear those vehicles. It is in the overall interest of fairness and all-inclusive governance to please allow these people to clear their vehicles because, Nigerians would go into so much suffering and a lot of business would equally face further recession if these people are allowed to lose this much.”

“Am appealing to the Federal Government and ask them to reconsider their stand.”

