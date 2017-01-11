Ibinabo plans scholarship for poor children

Ibinabo

By Benjamin Njoku
EX-BEAUTY queen cum actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima-Egbuka, has announced her intention to start a yearly scholarship for the less privileged.

The actress made this known on her Facebook page. “Ibinabo Care Foundation and their partners are happy to announce the commencement of their ‘Go To School’ scheme,” she wrote.

Ibinabo said, the aim of the scheme is to assist young children whose parents cannot afford to send them to school or have dropped out of school due to financial challenges.

“An educational fund will be set up for them with our partner bank, Heritage Bank, and their parents will be able to access the funds whenever they need to pay for their educational needs.”

This year, according to her, the scheme will be assisting five children ‘Go To School.”

Stressing, Ibinabo said, to benefit from the scheme, the applicant must not be above 15 years, in addition to having proof that his or her parents cannot afford to send them to school or has dropped.  “After screening and investigation by a board, five children will be selected and awarded the scholarships,”she added.

The presentation day will be on January 13. The event will also mark the birthday of the proprietor of Ibinabo Care Foundation, Ibinabo Fiberesima. She will be presenting the scholarships along with other colleagues and celebrities.

The post Ibinabo plans scholarship for poor children appeared first on Vanguard News.

