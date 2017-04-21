Ibrahimovic out for rest of season

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC has reportedly been ruled out for the rest of the season for Manchester United after the horror knee injury he picked up against Anderlecht.

The big Swede’s knee hyper-extended as the Red Devils progressed to the semi-finals of the European competition thanks to an extra-time goal from Marcus Rashford.

According to talkSPORT broadcaster, Jim White, Ibrahimovic is expected to be ruled out for the rest of the season.

It was a victory that came at a cost, with the 28-goal marksman landing awkwardly as his right led bent the other way while attempting to win a header.

Ibrahimovic rolled around the floor in agony before hobbling off the field without the use of a stretcher.

