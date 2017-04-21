Ibrahimovic out for rest of season

Posted April 21, 2017 10:51 pm by Comments

Ibrahimovic out for rest of season

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC has reportedly been ruled out for the rest of the season for Manchester United after the horror knee injury he picked up against Anderlecht.

Injured Ibrahimovic

The big Swede’s knee hyper-extended as the Red Devils progressed to the semi-finals of the European competition thanks to an  extra-time goal from Marcus Rashford.

According to talkSPORT broadcaster, Jim White, Ibrahimovic is expected to be ruled out for the rest of the season.

Winasbet.com

It was a victory that came at a cost, with the 28-goal marksman landing awkwardly as his right led bent the other way while attempting to win a header.

Ibrahimovic rolled around the floor in agony before hobbling off the field  without the use of a stretcher.

It was a victory that came at a cost, with the 28-goal marksman landing awkwardly as his right led bent the other way while attempting to win a header.

The post Ibrahimovic out for rest of season appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Man U in season’s decisive moment – Ibrahimovic Zlatan Ibrahimovic says Manchester United are in the midst of a decisive moment in their season after his hat trick...
  2. Barcelona’s Rafinha injured, to miss rest of season Barcelona have confirmed that midfielder Rafinha Alcantara may miss the rest of the season having ruptured a knee ligament in...
  3. Sadio Mane rules out rest of season with knee injury Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is set to miss the last seven games of the season with a knee injury. The...
  4. Mane to miss rest of season Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is set to miss the last seven games of the season with a knee injury. Mane...
  5. ‘I keep doing it’ declares Wembley hero Ibrahimovic Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrated his League Cup final heroics in typically bullish style as the Manchester United star insisted he never...
  6. Zlatan Ibrahimovic says ‘simple mistakes’ cost Man United against Liverpool Zlatan Ibrahimovic says “simple mistakes” cost Manchester United in the 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Old Trafford, on Sunday. Ibrahimovic’s...
  7. Bayern goalkeeper, Neuer to miss rest of the season Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will miss the rest of the season after fracturing his left foot during the Champions...
  8. ‘Man Utd must match my ambition if they want me to stay, I didn’t come here to waste time’- Zlatan Ibrahimovic rages Man U’s highest goal scorer this season and football’s king of egotism, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has sounded a warning note to...
  9. Insatiable Ibrahimovic nets hat-trick in PSG victory Zlatan Ibrahimovic bagged a hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain warmed up for their Champions League clash with Manchester City by beating...
  10.  Is Ibrahimovic leaving PSG for EPL? Paris Saint-Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has not ruled out remaining with the French champions despite a wealth of offers from...

< YOHAIG home