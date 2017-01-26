I’m not APC member—Soludo

I’m not APC member—Soludo

By Enyim Enyim

ONITSHA—Former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has debunked reports credited to the state chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC in Anambra State, Mr Emeka Ibe, that listed him among those contesting for the party’s nomination for the Anambra governorship election, saying he is not a member of APC.

“I have received hundreds of calls, texts and emails seeking clarification on  the matter. I also sought and obtained the phone number of the said state chairman and spoke to him in order to ascertain the veracity of the story.

*Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo

“I wish to clarify that I am not a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and could, therefore, not be contesting for its party nomination.”

The state chairman of APC, Mr Emeka Ibe also said  Soludo was yet to register in his ward.

He said:  “It was found that Soludo was not registered in his ward as an APC member.  The reason why his name was listed among the aspirants is because he is a friend of the Federal Government and a friend of government is a friend of the party.”

 

 

 

