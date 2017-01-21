I’m returning to my homeland, says Barrow

Posted January 21, 2017 5:51 pm by Comments

I’m returning to my homeland, says Barrow

Abuja – President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow on Saturday said he was returning to his country following Yahya Jammeh’s announcement to step down as president.

Adama Barrow

Barrow on his twitter handle, @adama_barrow, said “As Yahya Jammeh officially stepped down from office — I will be returning to my homeland, the Republic of The Gambia. #NewGambia.”

Winasbet.com

Barrow also told the Associated Press in an interview on Saturday that he would enter Gambia once a security sweep had been completed.

The new president also said that Jammeh would be leaving within hours on Saturday and told Gambians who had fled the country that they now had “the liberty to return home”.

Barrow on Thursday took the oath of office as Gambia’s new president.

He was sworn-in about 5p.m. Senegalese time at the Gambian High Commission in Dakar, Senegal.

Barrow succeeded Yahya Jammeh, who lost in the Dec. 1 presidential election and refused to vacate office when his 22-year rule expired midnight on Thursday.

West African mediators spent several hours in talks with him on Friday after military forces of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) stopped actions to remove Jammeh by force to allow last-minute negotiations.

Jammeh, however, on state TV on Saturday, announced that he would step down in the interest of the Gambian people adding that it was his duty to “preserve at every instant” their lives.

He was also reported to have left the State House to join President Alpha Conda of Guinea to the airport, to begin a new life in exile.

The post I’m returning to my homeland, says Barrow appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Yahya Jammeh has agreed to step down – Barrow The Gambia’s new President Adama Barrow on  Friday said that the outgoing preident Yahya Jammeh “has agreed to step down”....
  2. Adama Barrow Sworn-In As Gambian President Adama Barrow has been sworn in as Gambian President in neighbouring Senegal as incumbent Yahya Jammeh refuses to leave office....
  3. Breaking: Adama Barrow inaugurated Gambian President The Gambia’s President-elect Adama Barrow has taken the oath of office at his country’s embassy in neighbouring Senegal. The ceremony...
  4. Yahya Jammeh agrees to step down, leaves the country The Gambia’s new President Adama Barrow said on Friday that the outgoing president Yahya Jammeh “has agreed to step down”....
  5. Gambia’s Adama Barrow Says Win Heralds ‘New Hope’ The Gambia’s president-elect, Adama Barrow says his shock win of the country’s general election heralds new hope for the country....
  6. Barrow: I’m returning to Gambia Former leader, Yahya Jammeh, has agreed to step down. The post Barrow: I’m returning to Gambia appeared first on Premium...
  7. UN replaces Yahya Jammeh’s presidential portrait with Adama Barrow in New York (Video) After the inauguration of Adama Barrow, which held on Thursday, January 19, 2017, at the Gambia embassy in Senegal, the...
  8. Barrow invites all to his inauguration as president of The Gambia The President-elect of The Gambia has invited all to his inauguration as the President of of the country. Barrow said...
  9. Gambian President-Elect, Adam Barrow Is Alive – Gambian Journalist, Camara Adam Barrow is well and alive according to his official twiter handle. Contrary to viral reports, Gambia’s president-elect Adama Barrow...
  10. Gambian President-Elect, Adama Barrow Is Dead – Cbn-Tv.com Says Banjul – Gambia’s president-elect Adama Barrow who vowed to take office on January 19 despite the refusal of outgoing President...

< YOHAIG home