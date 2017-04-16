Inmate aaccepts Jesus after a birthday celebration

Posted April 16, 2017 1:51 pm by Comments

By Davies Iheamnachor
PORT HARCOURT – Mr. Adeosun Kazeem, the Overall General of Port Harcourt Maximum Security Prison has denounced his faith after celebrating birth with the General Overseer of Apostolic Army, Bishop Winning Willy Bunting.

Bunting had celebrated his 55th Birthday with convicted inmates in Port Harcourt prisons over the weekend.

Kazeem, who was convicted of murder while in Nigerian Army in 2007, on Friday rejected his faith and accepted to be a Christian.

Winasbet.com

Speaking during the Vote of Thanks, Kazeem, noted that he resolve to accept Jesus was as a result of love, pointing out that he was abandoned by his family members, friends and Muslim faithful immediately he was convicted.

He stressed that only Christians remembered and showed him love while in tribulation and that he finally accepted Christ by the humility exhibited by the Bishop.

The post Inmate aaccepts Jesus after a birthday celebration appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. “I Am A Muslim But I Love Jesus” — Emir Of Kano, Sanusi The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has declared his love for Jesus. The monarch noted that even though he...
  2. Statue of Jesus promoted to army general A beloved statue of Jesus looked likely to get an unsolicited promotion to general in the Guatemalan army — until...
  3. Christians Advised To Proclaim Resurrection Of Jesus Christians have been advised to proclaim the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, to signify the finished work of...
  4. Easter: Oba of Benin tasks Christians on virtues of Jesus Christ The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has enjoined Christians to imbibe and exhibit the qualities and virtues of Jesus...
  5. Governor Udom Charges Christians To Learn From Jesus’ Sacrifice Akwa Ibom State Governor has called on Christians to cultivate the virtues of love and reconciliation as taught by Jesus...
  6. “Are You One Of Those That Flogged And Crucified Jesus Christ?” Majority will find the question funny cos they weren’t born in the days when Yahshua the Messiah was crucified, so...
  7. Three friends abducted during birthday celebration Afeez Hanafi Palpable fear has enveloped the families of three friends, Veronica Otogo, Bisola Mohammed and Damilola Oribuyaku, allegedly abducted...
  8. Davido’s Customized 24th Birthday Cake & Birthday Celebration With Friends (Pics) Davido celebrate his 24th birthday recently with friends in Atlanta USA along with his family. Watch the full video and...
  9. Photos From Mr Ibu’s Wife’s Birthday Celebration Mr Ibu’s wife celebrated her birthday few days ago.The event was attended by several Hollywood stars and friends. See photos...
  10. “There is nothing as sexy as a man who loves Jesus” See Ibiere Agwu’s Sweet Message to Hubby Julius Agwu on his Birthday Julius Agwu is celebrating his birthday today and earlier in the day his kids prayed for him in a sweet...

< YOHAIG home