Posted February 15, 2017 8:51 am by Comments

Insecurity: We’ve men in 32 states of the federation — COAS

By Emman Ovuakporie & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—CHIEF of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Burutai, yesterday said men of the Nigerian Army were strategically located in 32 states of Nigeria, combating terrorism, kidnapping, cattle rustling, pipeline vandalism, communal crises and any form of uprisings.

Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai disclosed this when he appeared before the House Committee on Army yesterday.

He explained that this development had overstretched the army, which had made it mandatory to recruit 12,000 able-bodied young men.

The COAS noted that timely and complete implementation of 2017 budget will enhance the fulfilment of the mandate.

Buratai

He further said that in the past eight years, the country had been grappling with various security challenges that had continued to stretch the development of Army’s assets.

“Currently, the Nigerian Army is deployed in about 32 states fighting to eradicate terrorism, cattle rustling, kidnapping, pipeline vandalism, armed banditry and communal clashes among others,” he disclosed.

Buratai, giving the breakdown of the 2016 budget before the House committee on Army chaired by Kwewum Shawulu, Buratai said the percentage performance of Nigeria Army budget was 100 per cent.

He said 62.01 per cent of the budget was for personnel emolument and 39.39 per cent for overhead capital budget.

He expressed concern that the limited funds released to the Nigeria Army had continued to jeopardize welfare efforts with attendant dampening of personnel morale.

