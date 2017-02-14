ISN moves against diabetes, offers self-care programme for patients

Posted February 14, 2017 2:51 am by Comments

ISN moves against diabetes, offers self-care programme for patients

By Lamidi Bamidele

LAGOS—FOREMOST  Medical Products supplier, ISN Products Nigeria Limited, is to further the crusade of managing diabetic patients in Nigeria so they can lead a more fulfilling life.

Winasbet.com

Executive Director Business Development of the firm, Mr. Felix Ofungwu, who gave the indication during a chat after the company’s maiden Customer Appreciation Forum in Lagos, noted that it has become imperative to do more to help the patients against the alarming global figure of 400 million diagnosed cases as at 2015 and the forecast of the number doubling in the next 25 years.

Asked how his organisation, the leading marketer of Roche’s range of Accu-Chek blood glucose metres in Nigeria, he said ISN offers a self-care management programmefor patients to help manage their condition against the background that no known cure had been found for the ailment.

He quickly added that the affected persons could still lead a healthy life if the condition is  well managed.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The post ISN moves against diabetes, offers self-care programme for patients appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Novel glucose meter debuts to tackle diabetes By Chioma Obinna A NEW hi-tech glucose meter known as Nova Max Plus Meter, that measures level of ketones in diabetic...
  2. 6 Reasons Diabetes Drugs Fail Patients and The Way Out Read carefully! What I’m about to share with you can save you from unintended calamities? Walk into a doctor’s office...
  3. Babalakin Offers Free Eye Treatment to Patients in Kaduna A Non Governmental Organization (NGO), Ramatu Ibironke Babalakin Foundation, has offered free eye screening and surgery for over 10,000 Nigerians...
  4. Women, black patients have poorer life expectancy after heart attack WOMEN and black patients will lose more years of expected life after a heart attack compared with white men, according...
  5. Nigerian Navy Offers Free Medical Care In Maiduguri IDP Camp The Nigerian Navy, as part of their diamond jubilee celebrations are offering free medical services to displaced people in Maiduguri. The free...
  6. How to beat diabetes Diabetes is one of the most widely misunderstood conditions around, which is surprising considering how widespread it is. Diabetes is a...
  7. The Connection Between Diabetes and Diet – Healthy Diabetes Meal Tips Diabetes is a killer disease worldwide. Diabetes will not kill you fast and easy. It disintegrates your system slowly and...
  8. How to completely reverse type 2 diabetes Diabetes is a condition where the amount of glucose in your blood is too high because the body cannot use...
  9. Diabetes: How to Prevent and Completely Reverse Type 2 Diabetes! Diabetes! We do not need much of an introduction to it. Most of us know what it is. In simple...
  10. What to do when Diabetes affects your sex life Sex is an important part of relationships for adults of all ages.  An unfulfilling sex life can lead to feelings...

< YOHAIG home