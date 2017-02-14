ISN moves against diabetes, offers self-care programme for patients

By Lamidi Bamidele

LAGOS—FOREMOST Medical Products supplier, ISN Products Nigeria Limited, is to further the crusade of managing diabetic patients in Nigeria so they can lead a more fulfilling life.

Executive Director Business Development of the firm, Mr. Felix Ofungwu, who gave the indication during a chat after the company’s maiden Customer Appreciation Forum in Lagos, noted that it has become imperative to do more to help the patients against the alarming global figure of 400 million diagnosed cases as at 2015 and the forecast of the number doubling in the next 25 years.

Asked how his organisation, the leading marketer of Roche’s range of Accu-Chek blood glucose metres in Nigeria, he said ISN offers a self-care management programmefor patients to help manage their condition against the background that no known cure had been found for the ailment.

He quickly added that the affected persons could still lead a healthy life if the condition is well managed.

