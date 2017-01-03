Iwobi prays Chelsea drop points

There is no parking space in the English Premier League top four spot, but Arsenal striker Alex Iwobi is hoping that high flying Chelsea drop some points as they play Tottenham tonight. Chelsea are closing in on Arsenal’s 14-match record of Premier League wins after their stunning run of 13 victories since the start of September.

And Iwobi insists the Gunners are confident of keeping the pressure on Chelsea in the hope Antonio Conte’s side slip up before the end of the season.

“Hopefully if Chelsea slip up, they slip up but we have to make sure we win to keep up the title race,” said Iwobi, who scored in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace last time out.

“The games are coming thick and fast; we just have to prepare the same.

“We have got the momentum, we are confident now and hopefully we can keep up our winning streak.

“I’m just trying to do the best I can. If the team does well that is the main thing.”

