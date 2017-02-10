JCI Nigeria opens nomination for 2017 ‘Ten Outstanading Youths Award’

By Imanuel Jannah

Junior Chamber International (JCI) Nigeria on Wednesday said nominations for its 2017 award to ten outstanding youths in the country has commenced.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson of the organization, Adeyemi Falade, the award seeks to recognize young Nigerians with outstanding achievements in their professions, who have also contributed significantly to the society.

According to the President of the group, Senator Richard Babajide Ojo the essence of the awards is to tell help inspire youths in the country to be better leaders and create better societies through the stories of discovery, determination and ingenuity of the winners

On the nomination and voting process, he said any Nigerian between the ages of 18 and 40 can be nominated. And, a select panel of eminent and credible Nigerians from different walks will serve as judges for the nominations phase, while members of the public will be invited to vote on the nominations after the release of a shortlist in each category.

