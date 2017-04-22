Johansen fires Fulham’s Premier League dreams

A double by Norwegian international Stefan Johansen inspired in form Fulham to a 4-1 thumping of potential Championship play-off rivals Huddersfield, boosting their chances of a return to the elite after a three year absence.

The Cottagers fourth successive win — which has seen them score 13 goals — lifted them three points clear in sixth place of fading Leeds, who lost 2-1 to struggling Burton also on Saturday.

Burton’s win means they are almost certainly safe from relegation with two games remaining — no mean feat for manager Nigel Clough working on a shoestring budget compared to many of his rivals.

Fulham’s victory — their superb seam of form perfectly timed for the business end of the campaign — also means Newcastle, whose own form has dipped of late, can seal the second and last automatic promotion spot on Monday if they beat Preston North End.

The club his father Brian turned into unlikely two-time European Cup winners Nottingham Forest also did their hopes of staying in the second tier a world of good by beating play-off hopefuls Reading 3-2.

Wigan could become the second club relegated — joining hapless Rotherham — if Birmingham get a point in their first game under veteran Harry Redknapp in the derby with Aston Villa on Sunday.

At the other end of the table the title could be decided on Monday as should Newcastle lose Brighton will be assured of it.

The Seagulls missed out on their first opportunity to clinch it, having perhaps celebrated too much since their promotion was assured last Monday, they lost 2-0 to Norwich on Friday.

Goalkeeper David Stockdale could well appear in a ‘next’ question in years to come after an almost identical brace of own goals.

Both goals from Alex Pritchard strikes saw the ball go in off the back of the head of the unfortunate goalkeeper after coming back off the bar and post respectively.

“I don’t think that’ll ever happen again — but I’ll take the assists!” smiled Pritchard, whose side failed to register a shot on target in the whole match as efforts which hit the woodwork don’t count.

For Pritchard — who like the other players sported black armbands out of respect for former England international defender Ugo Ehiogu who died earlier Friday aged just 44 — it was an especially poignant night.

The 23-year-old had been at Tottenham until last year’s close season where Ehiogou had been Under-23 coach.

Whilst the defeat will do little to dampen the ecstasy of the Seagulls first ever promotion to the Premier League — which they clinched last Monday — it ended their five game winning run.

