Kalu advocates even development across Nigeria

President Muhammadu  Buhari has been urged to give equal attention to states in the South East and South South geopolitical zones as he does  to other states.

Former Governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu who made the call,  also  urged  the Federal Government to strengthen the institutions saddled with the responsibility of maintaining  law and order, adding that no meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere of disorder and chaos.

Kalu who maintained that fairness and justice is key in promoting a decent society, pointed out that the hope of the common man is the judiciary, noting that nobody should be above the law.

The businessman cum politician  made the call on Sunday at the residence  of Chief Goddy Imo in Ohafia, Abia state .

“Without equal opportunities extended to Nigerians regardless of tribal, religious,political and economic differences , it will be difficult to achieve our collective dream of a better Nigeria.

“Ndigbo are not asking for much. They are only seeking for fair and equal opportunities as accorded to other tribes.

“To achieve a united country,  no one should be exempted from development. All states especially South East and South South  ought to be given equal share and opportunity of development. When equal attention is given to every state, it will facilitate development and peaceful cohesion among all,” he stated

The former governor also reiterated his stand on peaceful co-existence among all tribes, adding that it will be more beneficial for Nigerian  states to grow as one.

Kalu equally called on Nigerians to sustain their support for the President Buhari led administration,  pointing out that the country’s lost glory will soon be restored.

According to him, “those capitalizing on the President’s health to criticise him are ignorant. Anybody can fall sick. The president has been doing well especially in the area of security. He only needs to fine-tune his economic policies for a turn around. ”

Nigerians are not asking for much, they are only asking for food on their table, good health care and security of life and property among other basic necessities .” He said

