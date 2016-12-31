Kebbi to plant 1m trees

The Kebbi State Government has earmarked N10million for the planting of one million trees as part of efforts to establish the Green Belt Forestation programme against desert encroachment.

A statement by Umar Gulma of the Ministry of Environment in Kebbi on Saturday indicated that the ministry will grow the nurseries and plant the trees along designated locations.

Gov. Bagudu

According to the statement, the ministry will also spend N11million on the construction of perimeter fences to protect the trees as well as nurture them to maturity.

The ministry will also spend N6million on surveys of the mineral resources available for commercial exploitation as part of efforts to generate revenue, provide employment and ensure rapid development.

The statement also indicated that efforts would be made to protect the environment especially the development of plantations and eradication of tree felling.

