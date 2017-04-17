LAGOS @50: Education District 1 celebrates Ambode’s inclusive govt

Posted April 17, 2017 1:51 am by Comments

LAGOS @50: Education District 1 celebrates Ambode’s inclusive govt

Lagos—The leadership of  Lagos  Education District 1, represented by the Tutor General/Permanent Secretary, TG/PS, Dr Yinka Ayandele,  has lauded the inclusive leadership style of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Governor Ambode of Lagos State

While rounding off the district’s three-day science exhibition to mark the Lagos @ 50 event at the district headquarters in Agege, Dr Ayandele said; ‘’The thrilling memories of the last three days would definitely remain top notch in the memory of all of us at Lagos Education District I, Agege, Alimosho, and Ifako Ijaye. Our joy knew no bounds last Monday, as we kicked-off the three-day programme designed as part of the laudable events slated for the celebration of Lagos @50.

‘’It is a privilege that we have an education loving governor, who gave us the impetus to showcase our children as part of the Lagos Golden History.

Winasbet.com

‘’We appreciate the presence of the Deputy Governor, Dr. Oluranti Adebule who declared open – the Exhibition of various research works of pupils and students of Education District I in the area of Science, Technology, Arts and Craft.

‘’Personally, I was moved during the Talent Hunt activities staged on the third day of the exhibition. This was to discover and develop talents among our students. It was also to showcase and preserve our heritage.

‘’I strongly believe that the feelings of participation, appreciation and celebration of knowledge experienced by our children in the last three days will go a long way in harnessing the spirit of patriotism, and the will to become extraordinary in life in them.

‘’We appreciate all our guests, LGEAs, staff, principals, schools, coaches, parents, teachers, students and partners who made the programme exceptional, educative and entertaining. Thanks for your support.’’

 

The post LAGOS @50: Education District 1 celebrates Ambode’s inclusive govt appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. I’ll run inclusive govt –Ambode •Appoints Tunji Bello as SSG Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has urged members of the opposition to join hands with...
  2. We’re on course to transform education sector – Ambode Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Friday expressed delight at the winning of the annual Spelling Bee Competition by...
  3. Lagos to meet UNESCO education standard – Ambode Commissions Block of Classrooms, Furniture Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Thursday commissioned newly constructed block of six classrooms,...
  4. Ambode vows to take education to next level Ambode Provost calls for increase in budgetary allocation AWARD of Diploma in Catechetical Studies, Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) as...
  5. Australia Plans Education Exhibition In Lagos IN a sign of confidence in the Nigerian economy, Australia’s Trade and Investment agency, Austrade, will hold its first ever...
  6. Ambode tackles Fed Govt over Lagos Airport Road Governor: Ministry of Works frustrating us Lagos State yesterday accused the Federal Government of frustrating its plan to rebuild the...
  7. Buhari to offer free education to science, technology students “In the coming weeks, we will present the full programme, which will include our home-grown public primary school feeding and...
  8. Lagos Gets Commendation on Special Education The Chairman of the Nigerian Association of Special Education Teachers (NASET), Mr. Shomide Macaulay, has commended the Lagos State Government...
  9. Lagos Jazz festival will put state on world tourism map- Ambode Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday expressed optimism that the activities lined up for the forthcoming Lagos International...
  10. Ambode: pupils to eat meals in Lagos schools from Jan Pupils in Lagos State will from January eat once a day on the government’s account, Governor. Akinwunmi Ambode said yesterday....

< YOHAIG home