LAGOS @50: Education District 1 celebrates Ambode’s inclusive govt

Lagos—The leadership of Lagos Education District 1, represented by the Tutor General/Permanent Secretary, TG/PS, Dr Yinka Ayandele, has lauded the inclusive leadership style of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

While rounding off the district’s three-day science exhibition to mark the Lagos @ 50 event at the district headquarters in Agege, Dr Ayandele said; ‘’The thrilling memories of the last three days would definitely remain top notch in the memory of all of us at Lagos Education District I, Agege, Alimosho, and Ifako Ijaye. Our joy knew no bounds last Monday, as we kicked-off the three-day programme designed as part of the laudable events slated for the celebration of Lagos @50.

‘’It is a privilege that we have an education loving governor, who gave us the impetus to showcase our children as part of the Lagos Golden History.

‘’We appreciate the presence of the Deputy Governor, Dr. Oluranti Adebule who declared open – the Exhibition of various research works of pupils and students of Education District I in the area of Science, Technology, Arts and Craft.

‘’Personally, I was moved during the Talent Hunt activities staged on the third day of the exhibition. This was to discover and develop talents among our students. It was also to showcase and preserve our heritage.

‘’I strongly believe that the feelings of participation, appreciation and celebration of knowledge experienced by our children in the last three days will go a long way in harnessing the spirit of patriotism, and the will to become extraordinary in life in them.

‘’We appreciate all our guests, LGEAs, staff, principals, schools, coaches, parents, teachers, students and partners who made the programme exceptional, educative and entertaining. Thanks for your support.’’

