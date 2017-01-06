Lagos outlaws indiscriminate waste dumping, shanties

Following the unprecedented thousands of metric tons of refuse generated across the state during the recent festive period, Lagos State Government, yesterday, commenced aggressive removal of waste and illegal structures with the warning to sanction any group or person found dumping waste indiscriminately in the state.

This came even as the state government issued a seven day ultimatum to traders at Ikotun roundabout, in Igando/Ikotun Local Council Development Area, LCDA, to remove illegal structures which have constituted shanties and obstruction to easy flow of traffic or be prosecuted at the expiration of the ultimatum.

The Commissioner for the Environment, Dr. Samuel Babatunde Adejare gave the warning yesterday, when he led an enforcement team of the ministry on an unscheduled inspection tour to assess level of waste evacuation in Egbe-Idimu and Igando-Ikotun LCDAs, Alimosho area of the state.

Adejare said the measures became necessary following several complaints received over the reckless abandon of refuse by residents and traders as a result of waste generated during the Yuletide period.

