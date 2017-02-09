Lagos PMAN petitions police over threat to life

By Bose Adelaja
Lagos State chapter of Performing Musicians’ Association of Nigeria PMAN, Mr. Kareem Osoba, has petitioned the assistant inspector-general of police (AIG), Zone 2 Command, over alleged threat to his life by the erstwhile national president of the association, Mr. Pretty Okafor.

In the petition dated January 27, 2017, Osoba stated that a meeting of the state chapter of the association scheduled to hold on January 18, 2017 at an event place in Yaba could not hold as members were denied access to the venue allegedly on Okafor’s instruction.

According to him, the meeting was rescheduled to the association’s secretariat also at Yaba and while it was on going, the former president allegedly sent a message threatening to kidnap him and keep him in an underground cell for three months.

Speaking with newsmen at his Sabo, Yaba, Lagos office on Tuesday, the PMAN boss fondly called Kabiyesi, explained that Okafor has ceased to be the national president of PMAN having lost a re-election to another candidate but has continued to parade himself as one and whoever to play along with him is allegedly threatened.

Osoba added that he has continued to receive several threat messages from the former president and therefore urged prompt intervention of the police, noting that life has no duplicate and a stitch in time saves nine.

