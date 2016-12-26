Lalong begs community to forgive killers of relations, embrace peace

Jos – Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has appealed to people of Dogo Nahawa community to forgive those who killed hundreds of their relations and embrace

peace.

It would be recalled that 484 people of the community, including women and children, were massacred by unknown gunmen on March 7, 2010.

Lalong, who was in the community to celebrate Christmas with the orphans and widows, told them to leave vengeance for God.

The governor said God would avenge for the people without them doing it themselves.

He added that “all we can do now is to pray for peaceful rest for those killed and I appeal to you to sustain and build on the existing peace.”

The governor commended Apostle Eugene Ogu, the President, Arm of Hope Foundation, Port Harcourt, for establishing the first secondary school in the community.

He said “the people and government of Plateau cannot reward him but God will.”

According to him, anyone that assists widows and orphans will definitely be assisted by God.

He promised that the state government would attend to some of the needs of the school and community as highlighted by the principal of the school and community leaders.

On his part, Ogu said he was in Jos on the day of the sad incident and he was one of the first persons that visited the ugly scene of the massacre.

He added that he immediately took the widows and children to Port Harcourt for two weeks to enable them to overcome the trauma.

Ogu noted that with assistance from some well meaning Nigerians, the widows got

various sums of money to restart their lives.

“We also gave scholarships to many orphans to many schools before we finally decided to establish Arm of Hope Grammar School, Dogo Nahawa, which is free for all children.”

He said he came to Jos to celebrate Christmas with the widows and orphans and thanked the governor for making out time to celebrate with them.

Mr Luka Chuwang, a community leader, appreciated Ogu for his kindness and support to the community.

Chuwang said Ogu gave the community hope when it was hopeless, adding that the school that started with 91 students now has 245 students.

The community leader also appreciated the governor for coming to celebrate with the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor presented bags of rice, two cows and beverages to the widows and orphans to celebrate Christmas.

