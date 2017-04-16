Lawmaker donates N70m worth of empowerment materials to constituents in Sokoto

A member of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Bala Hassan (APC-Sokoto) on Sunday donated empowerment materials worth more than N70 million to his constituents.

Newsmen report that the materials included 97 motorcycles, 60 water pumping, and 60 sewing machines.

Newsmen also report that the beneficiaries were party executives, members, as well as 25 village heads, who received a motorcycle each.

Hassan, who represents Sokoto North and Sokoto South Federal Constituencies, was represented by his Special Assistant, Alhaji Sani Abubakar.

“The gesture was part of efforts to fulfil my campaign promises to the electorate.

“The gesture is also aimed at making the beneficiaries self-reliant and productive.

“This is to compliment the efforts of the three tiers of government to further reduce poverty, unemployment and restiveness.’’

Also speaking at the occasion, the Chairman of Sokoto North Local Government Area, Alhaji Aminu Ibrahim commended the lawmaker for the gesture.

“This is how all of us as elected and appointed leaders are supposed to be relentlessly working to further uplift the living standard of Nigerians.

“Nigerians should also continue to pray fervently for sustainable peace, unity and socioeconomic prosperity of the country.’’

In his remarks at the ceremony, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sokoto North Local Government Area, Alhaji Muhammadu Dangoggo cautioned the beneficiaries against selling the materials.

Dangoggo also urged other lawmakers and government officials to emulate Hassan.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Alhaji Sani Umar, the District Head of Gagi, Sokoto South Local Government, assured that the beneficiaries would use the materials judiciously in order to improve their living standard.

Umar further commended Gov. Aminu Tambuwal for according top priority to the welfare of traditional rulers in the state.

