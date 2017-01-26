Lawyers counsel Senate on Magu

By Elizabeth Uwandu Festus

THE League of Patriotic Lawyers has called on the Senate to support the anti-corruption crusade in Nigeria by confirming the appointment of Mr. Ibrahim Magu as Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Briefing newsmen yesterday in Lagos, President of the League and former President, Student Union Government, University of Benin, Mr. Abubakar Yesufu, said Magu’s confirmation was indeed the core of Buhari’s anti-corruption campaign.

He also commended the Chairperson of Iyaniwura Group, Mrs. Taiwo Osopitan, for heeding its advice against mobilising its members to Abuja to demonstrate in favour of Magu’s confirmation.

His words: “The report of the security service should be put in its right place: in the dustbin of history. We admonish the Senate to be part of the positive part of history by confirming the appointment of Ibrahim Magu.

“The quest of the league in supporting Magu has nothing to do with his person, but intended to strengthen EFCC by ensuring that its head, now or in the future, is not blackmailed, intimidated or derailed.”

