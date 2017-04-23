Lord Lugard, Zik, Ojukwu ‘resurrect’ in Zungeru, as Zuma Rock zooms back to life

Posted April 23, 2017 7:51 am by Comments

Lord Lugard, Zik, Ojukwu ‘resurrect’ in Zungeru, as Zuma Rock zooms back to life

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

There are many tourist centers across Niger State untapped.

They include the popular Zuma Rock along the Suleja-Abuja Road, Gurara Falls in  Gurara   Local Government Area of the state, the Ladi Kwali Poutry Center in Suleja and  Zungeru town where   the amalgamation of Nigeria by Lord Luggard took place in 1945 with the cemeteries of some white men still in place.

Winasbet.com

Still  on Zungeru, the small but very important town  is the birthplace of  Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and Odumegwu Ojukwu, among other notable personalities.

Niger  also has the Baro Port and Hill where the radio station used by Luggard was sited.

Zuma Rock

All these tourist attractions, capable of opening  Niger to the outside world, had been  neglected by successive administrations in Niger.

Zuma Rock cannot be missed along Kaduna-Suleja- Abuja Road because of its  giant size. It is a sight to behold but many tourists,  especially mountain climbers from within and outside the state, used to be  scared of going  close to the mountain on the grounds that it had  mystic powers. However, in 2014, the jinx was broken as a group of mountain climbers and tourists from Australia, in collaboration with Niger State government, climbed the rock and came down unhurt;  consequently, Zuma Rock became  like any other rock.

That  same year, immediate past  Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu used  chopper  to get to the top of the rock.

It was fun on the occasion  as  government officials and members of the community celebrated the “conquering” of the rock.

Aliyu  then reeled out  plans to transform the Zuma Rock land area into a tourist centre of international standard. But the idea ended on paper.

Meanwhile, the incumbent  administration of the state under the leadership of Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has taken a bold step to renovate tourist centres in  Niger as a way of opening the state to the outside world.

Top on the  agenda  are  Zuma Rock, Ladi  Kwali Poutry Centre, the Baro Hill and Gurara Falls.

Zuma Rock

The  state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Jonathan Tsado Vatsa, said the current government, on assumption of office, discovered that about  360 hectares  of land surrounding Zuma Rock had been allocated to private individuals.

“If we have to go by what we met when Governor Sani Bello came into power, the only thing that is left around the rock is only the rock   itself and there is nothing you can do without the land because all the anticipated developments will surely be on land and so what we did first was to revoke the entire allocated land,” the Commissioner told Sunday Vanguard.

He said investors are already showing interest on the site and that, of particular interest is an individual who has shown interest in erecting an electronic board on top of the rock.

Lugard, Zik and Ojukwu

Vatsa  remarked that the abandoned multi-billion Naira hotel  started  at a site  close to the rock some 20 years ago, is now receiving attention.

According to him, his Ministry was  discussing with the hotel managers  to  complete the project or give it to the state government.

Tourism, he stated,  cannot thrive without standard hotels hence the  need for a befitting hotel around  Zuma Rock and the idea of  government  also taking over Shiroro International   Hotel, Minna.

ZUNGERU: This town  can as well be described as the forgotten former capital of Nigeria.

The amalgamation of the country took place in this town in 1914. Azikiwe, Ojukwu, prolific writer, Cyprian Ekwensi, among other prominent Nigerians, were also born here. But a visit to the town will make students of history weep because of the neglect by successive  governments.

Vatsa, while commenting on the neglect, said the state government had taken steps to transform the town and immortalise the eminent people born there.

“All the structures of the Lord Luggard  era have been identified and will be developed. The first step has been taken by sending an official from my Ministry to the National Museum in Lagos to  get  the real pictures the way they were because we discovered that, because of the neglect, most of these buildings have fallen but we want to put them back the way they were, get the real design and build them back the way they were,” he remarked.

The Commissioner also disclosed that the Ministry is planning to showcase the 36  states in the country because the plan is that each of the states should  build  its cultural design to showcase the Centre of Amalgamation as a symbol of unity of the country.

Vatsa  explained that plans are underway to also  build  a resort there, to  host  national and international conferences.

“We want to develop Lord Luggard International Library there too and we are planning to go into partnership with the British Embassy in Abuja so that  researchers will have the opportunity of going to the library to carry out their work from all parts of the world in Zungeru. If you go to Zungeru today, you will feel  sad with the total neglect by the previous administrations but with the interest the present state administration has shown to tourism, the town and by extension all monuments there will be revived and tourism will flourish  in the state”, he stated.

“One thing also very interesting is that it was in Zungeru that Lord Luggard got married and so, it is a place that can bring unity, bring in newly wedded couples to have their honeymoon thereby keeping the spirit of love glowing and further cementing the relationship between the old and young couples.

“Besides immortalising Luggard, some of the prominent Nigerians whose birth are traced to Zungeru will also be remembered.

“Just like the proposed Lord Luggard Library, if the proposed Conference Centre eventually comes to fruition,we can decide to name it Zik Conference Centre within the Centre of Amalgamation. We will also name some buildings after Ojukwu and other prominent Nigerians who are so historical or linked to Zungeru.

“Many of our fallen military heroes still have their names on their tombs and we will not only leave these names on the tombs but also name the proposed chalets after them in order to immortalise them for their fight for the oness and unity of the country”.

The post Lord Lugard, Zik, Ojukwu ‘resurrect’ in Zungeru, as Zuma Rock zooms back to life appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Niger state govt unveils plans to transform Zungeru, Baro to tourism haven Niger State is home of Tourism. Zungeru town is where a Briton, Lord Luggard, as well as the first President...
  2. Niger Govt revokes 248 hectares of land around Zuma rock The Niger State Executive Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has revoked  248 hectares of land around the neighborhood of the...
  3. Niger Governor Approves Revocation Of Land Allocations Within Zuma The Niger State Governor, Abubakar  Bello, has approved the revocation of all allocations of parcels of land around the neighbourhood...
  4. Ojukwu, Ifeajuna resurrect in The Encounter What transpired between the Biafran warlord, Gen. Emeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and his bosom friend Emmanuel Ifeajuna, during the Nigeria-Biafra civil war,...
  5. Buhari, Zuma in closed door meeting in Aso Rock President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with President Jacob Zuma of South Africa at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Zuma is...
  6. Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani, to sponsor bill on tourism, laments neglect of Kufena rock “Kufena rock will boost revenue generation of the state and the country at large.” The post Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani,...
  7. Ojukwu led us to clear Nnewi evil forest — Igwe Orizu Nnewi is unarguably the industrial capital of Anambra State. Apart from having many industries and companies, which marked out the...
  8. “I Have Fulfilled Ojukwu’s Dying Wish” – Bianca Ojukwu Widow to the late Head of State of the defunct Biafra Republic, Bianca Ojukwu, said she has fulfilled two of...
  9. ‘Ojukwu would have joined APC’ Tony Okafor, Awka   A governorship aspirant in Anambra state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Ralph...
  10. Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life (Pic) Popular singer Davido pictured at RCCG, City of David. He vows to serve the Lord all his life. davidoofficial: Happy...

< YOHAIG home