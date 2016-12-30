Magnus Abe flays “hasty” passage of Rivers’ budget

Posted December 30, 2016 2:51 pm by Comments

Sen. Magnus Abe (APC-Rivers South-East) has flayed the preparation and passage of the Rivers’ 2017 budget.

He described the budget presented by Gov. Nyesom Wike and passed by the state legislature “as too hasty”.

Abe made remarks when a chieftaincy title: “Esaan Kono” (First Son of Kono) was conferred on him by the Kono Community on Friday in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers.

Winasbet.com

He said that the budget was not supposed to be treated as a secret document but a collective interest of all groups in the state.

Abe said the absence of some lawmakers during the budget presentation to the House of Assembly attested to the manner the budget was prepared.

“A budget is expected to be discussed by representatives of the various local government areas to ensure equal opportunities for the economic interest of all.

“The governor would have waited for the swearing-in of all the elected lawmakers to enable every part of the state have a voice in the economic plan of the state.

“If the budget is hastily presented and subsequently passed into law without involvement of all the lawmakers, then its aim is defeated,” he said.

He urged the governor to make public copies of the budget to enable the people have better knowledge of his administration.

Abe also charged the people of Kono to embrace the spirit of brotherhood to enhance the economic growth and political stability of the constituency.

Mr Blessing Nwikinaka, who spoke on behalf of the community, said the title was to honour him on his successful re-election and to pledge their continued support to his programmes.

“Kono has benefited greatly from some of your laudable projects.

“Today, we have two functional boreholes, youth scholarships, payment of backlogs of electricity bills and rehabilitation of jetty at the Kono Waterfront are some of your show of love to Kono people,” Nwikinaka said.

Mr Marvin Yobana, the Youth Leader, urged youths in the area to support the Senator in his effort towards attracting democracy dividends to the region.

He urged them to embrace peace at all times so as to move the community forward. (NAN)

The post Magnus Abe flays “hasty” passage of Rivers’ budget appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Wike Proposes 470 Billion Naira For Rivers 2017 Budget The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has presented a budget of 470 billion Naira for the 2017 fiscal year...
  2. Wike presents N470bn budget to Rivers assembly Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt THE Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, presented a budget of N470bn for the...
  3. Kwara Assembly member dies, House shifts budget passage The Kwara State House of Assembly Chairman, Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Alhaji Suleiman Idris, died on Wednesday at the...
  4. 2016 Budget Passage Not Possible In February – NASS The National Assembly says its proposed date of February 25 for the passage of the 2016 budget is not feasible....
  5. Oshiomhole seeks downward review of Edo budget Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, has sent a bill to the State House of Assembly, seeking a review of the...
  6. Rivers Re-Run Elections: Makarfi’s PDP Rejects Magnus Abe’s Victory The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the declaration of Magnus Abe by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as...
  7. 2017 Budget: Edo Govt Assures Smooth Passage The Executive Arm of the Edo State government has restated its commitment to work closely with the other two arms...
  8. Edo Assembly reviews 2016 budget downward By Simon Ebegbulem BENIN—Edo State House of Assembly has reviewed downward the N116.648 billion 2016 budget, attributing its action to...
  9. Rivers’ Bodo Community Road Gets Government’s Attention Rivers State government has flagged off the reconstruction of the Kpopie-Bodo road in the state in South-south Nigeria. The people...
  10. Kogi assembly impasse stalls budget passage The crisis rocking the Kogi State house of assembly has began to take its toll on government activities in the...

< YOHAIG home