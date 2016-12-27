Makarfi-led PDP congratulates President Buhari, military over clearing of Sambisa forest

Abuja – The Sen. Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari over the successful routing out of the Boko Haram sect from Sambisa forest.

The faction also congratulated the Armed forces for the feat in successful clearing of Sambisa forest of the terrorists.

Mr Dayo Adeyeye , the Party’s National Publicity Secretary made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He described the news as a welcome development in the fight against terrorism in the country.

Adeyeye, however, said the feat was a collective efforts and sacrifices of Nigerians.

“We congratulate Nigerians for this important milestone in the long and bitter struggle against the forces of evil that have wreaked so much suffering and hardship on our people in the last few years.

“We also congratulate the President for his dogged pursuit of the war against insurgency, we are happy that he has built on the efforts of his predecessors.

“Whatever we are witnessing now is as a result of all the efforts and sacrifices of the past and present administrations,” Adeyeye said.

He lauded the victory which earlier made it possible for elections to hold peacefully in almost all the local government areas in the North east states last year.

“We are therefore very much delighted with the continuation of this great effort by the President.

“We salute the men and women of our beloved armed forces for their courage, determination and sacrifice which made this achievement possible.

“The men and women of the Nigerian armed forces have served and continue to serve with distinction in many peace keeping operations all over the world.

“We salute them for fighting with great courage to keep the peace in their own country. ”

He also commended the support and encouragement of international communities, particularly countries that helped in the procurement of critical military hardware.

The PDP advised the government and the military not to rest on their oars.

He called for the continued hot pursuit of the terrorists until the entire North east was rid completely of them.

“Beyond Sambisa, all the other forests which criminals use as hideouts and bases must equally be cleared by the military.

“Forests such as Birnin Gwari, Zamfara, Southern Kaduna, Enugu and Benue have become killing fields, ”he said.

