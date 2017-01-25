Man bags 3 weeks imprisonment for certificate forgery

Abuja – A Gudu Upper Area Court, Abuja, on Wednesday sentenced a 24-year-old man, Ebi Valentine to three weeks imprisonment for certificate forgery.

Valentine, of Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa, had pleaded guilty to a one-count charge of certificate forgery.

The judge, Mr Umar Kagarko, however, gave the convict an option of N4, 000 fine.

The prosecutor, Mr Fidelis Ogbobe, had told the court that one Salawu of Asokoro Police Station arrested and brought the convict to Asokoro Police Station on Jan.18.

Ogbobe said that on Dec.6. 2016, the convict presented a National Diploma Certificate in Carpentry to the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School, Onne, Rivers .

“It happened when the school demanded for additional qualification to upgrade her staff,’’ he said.

According to the prosecutor, the convict claimed that the certificate was, “purportedly issued by the Nigerian Opportunities Industrialisation Centre, Delta State programme.’’

He said that when the verification was carried out, it was discovered that the said certificate was forged.

Ogbobe also said that during police investigation, the convict confessed to have committed the offence.

He said the offence was contrary to Section 364 of the Penal Code.

