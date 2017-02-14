Maritime workers shut ports operations

By Victor Ahiuma-Young & Godfrey Bivbere

MEMBERS of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, have shut operations at the nation’s ports across the country in solidarity with the leadership of the union over alleged malicious publications and other unwholesome activities by some faceless individuals.

The action which lasted for about three hour involved members of the four branches of MWUN, led by their Presidents in the port formations in Lagos, Warri, Calabar and Onne in Rivers State.

In Lagos, the protesters marched from First Gate of Tin-Can Island Port to the express, then to Port and Terminal Multi-Services Limited, PTML, before returning to Tin-Can First Gate, declaringing that they have confidence in their leadership.

Addressing members after the protest, President of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, branch, Mr. Adeleke Sani, who spoke on behalf of the four branches, Dockworkers, Shipping and Seafarers, said that the leadership style of the President-General of MWUN, Mr. Nted Emmanuel, has ensured the relative peace enjoyed in the last eight years in the port industry.

According to him: “It is worthy of note that there was no industrial action or disharmony during his tenure in the ports. Under his leadership, local and overseas trainings were executed and no fewew than 6,000 members enjoyed local training, while over 180 members were trained in overseas such as South Africa, Dubai and in Maritime Institute of Technology, USA. Not only that, enhanced condition of service and welfare package for our members were negotiated and obtained for the Dockworkers.

“A befitting secretariat annex at Abuja was built under his tenure. He equally negotiated with NPA for the reinstatement of 13 employees that were erroneously disengaged during the Port concession exercise, besides negotiating increased allowances for staff.”

