Maritime workers shut ports operations

Posted February 14, 2017 5:51 am by Comments

By Victor Ahiuma-Young & Godfrey Bivbere

MEMBERS of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, have shut operations at the nation’s ports across the country in solidarity with the leadership of the union over alleged malicious publications and other unwholesome activities by some faceless individuals.

The action which lasted for about three hour involved members of the four branches of  MWUN, led by their Presidents in the port formations in Lagos, Warri, Calabar and Onne in Rivers State.

Winasbet.com

In Lagos, the protesters marched from First Gate of Tin-Can Island Port to the express, then to Port and Terminal Multi-Services Limited, PTML, before returning to Tin-Can First Gate, declaringing that they have confidence in their leadership.

Addressing members after the protest,  President of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, branch, Mr. Adeleke Sani, who spoke on behalf of the four branches, Dockworkers, Shipping and Seafarers, said that the leadership style of the President-General of MWUN, Mr. Nted Emmanuel, has ensured the relative peace enjoyed in the last eight years in the port industry.

According to him:  “It is worthy of note that there was no industrial action or disharmony during his tenure in the ports. Under his leadership, local and overseas trainings were executed and no fewew than 6,000 members enjoyed local training, while over 180 members were trained in overseas such as South Africa, Dubai and in Maritime Institute of Technology, USA. Not only that, enhanced condition of service and welfare package for our members were negotiated and obtained for the Dockworkers.

“A befitting secretariat annex at Abuja was built under his tenure. He equally negotiated with NPA for the reinstatement of 13 employees that were erroneously disengaged during the Port concession exercise, besides negotiating increased allowances for  staff.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The post Maritime workers shut ports operations appeared first on Vanguard News.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Operations resume at ports as workers suspend strike NORMAL activities will today return to the nation’s ports as Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria, MWUN, weekend, suspended its strike...
  2. Unpaid salaries: Labour vows to shut ports today if… AS stakeholders yesterday battled to avert the planned strike by Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, over unpaid wages, the...
  3. 3000 Dock Workers Retrenched As 20 Shipping Companies Shut Operations www.vanguardngr.com/2016/08/3000-dock-workers-retrenched-20-shipping-companies-shut-operations/ LAGOS—MARITIME Workers Union of Nigeria,MWUN, yesterday, said no fewer than 20shipping companies, had shut operations inNigeria due to unfavourable...
  4. Maritime workers’ welfare our top priority – NIMASA DG The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside has again restated the Agency’s...
  5. FG Wades into Maritime Workers Strike Threat Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity, on Tuesday, moved to avert the impending nationwide strike by Maritime Workers Union of...
  6. Recession: Over 6,000 maritime workers lose jobs By Bimbola Oyesola Over 6,000 workers in the maritime sector have lost their jobs in the last one year due...
  7. Maritime workers vow to picket oil firm in Bayelsa Maritime workers in Bayelsa State on Monday said that nothing would stop them from disrupting the activities of Conoil Producing...
  8. Maritime workers want government to give one-month moratorium for importers of trapped vehicles MWUN, Anthony Nted Emmanuel Maritime workers under the auspice of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, (MWUN), have urged the Federal...
  9. Transport ministry wades into labour crisis at ports THE Ministry of Transport has mediated in the crisis rocking the nation’s seaports as it directed the management of the...
  10. Crisis looms as govt plans to sack 3,500 maritime workers The maritime sector of the economy may witness labour crisis soon as dockworkers under the aegis of the Maritime Workers...

< YOHAIG home